Skate For Houston Bowl Jam in Lehi Utah Raises $3000+

Skate For Houston Bowl Jam from The Saltbacks on Vimeo.

Professional skateboarder Jed Fuller rounded up his sponsors to do a bowl jam fundraiser for those affected by the flooding in Texas. All the proceeds from the event went back to those in need. This event was sponsored by:

Embassy Skateboards, Vans, Triple 8, Roadkill Hardware, Geertsen Clothing, Wicked Audio and Milosport.

Music: “Hard Times: by Cro Mags. Video edit by Landon Hale.

Jed Fuller and his crew raised $3000 (with more coming in) to help the people in Texas that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey. They hosted a fundraiser, BBQ, best trick contest and party with prizes, on Saturday, Sept 23, 2017, from 10am to 4pm at Lehi Skatepark, 2006 W 2100 N, Lehi, Utah. Good work by good people.

An easy way to donate, is their Go Fund Me account at:

https://www.gofundme.com/skate-4-houston