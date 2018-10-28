Skate Family Celebrates Andy Kessler Day at Owl’s Head Skatepark in Brooklyn, NY

It was an amazing day at Owls Head Skatepark in Brooklyn, NY on October 20, 2018, as the skate family gathered to remember and celebrate the legacy of Andy Kessler. The skating was off the hook!!! Thanks to @jjveronis for spinning vinyl and bringing a wall of Kessler decks + photos, and thanks Steve Rodriguez for emceeing the contest and thanks to sponsors and friends:   @kcdcskateshop @vansskate @codaskateboards @woundedkneeskateboards @juicemagazine @nyskateboarding #OwlsHead  #andykesslerday #andykesslerfoundation #andykesslerforever #skatewithfriends #skatepools #keepshredding

VIDEO BY STEVE RODRIGUEZ

PHOTOS BY STEVE RODRIGUEZ

PHOTOS BY JIM MURPHY

