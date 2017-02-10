Sk8 Charleston Skatepark Grand Openings March 4th and March 11th… Here’s the 411 on grand opening festivities and this incredible park…

SK8 Charleston, 25-acres overlooking the Ashley River, contains 32,500 square feet of skate-able terrain designed and built by Team Pain Skate Parks. The park boasts a massive 200+ foot long snake run that funnels riders down into a 9-foot deep pocket lined with Federal Stone pool block. The skate park features a Pro Bowl with an 11.5-foot deep end (18 in. of vert), an 8-foot deep side pocket (6 in. of vert) and a 6-foot deep shallow end. There is an Intermediate Bowl with a 7-foot deep end and a 5-foot shallow end. Both bowls are adorned with Tedder Stone pool coping. The street course is over 315-feet long and contains three pieces of “skate art” and three pieces of marble. https://www.ccprc.com/1725/SK8-Charleston-Skate-Park

Take a virtual ride through the snakerun here…