Sk8 Charleston Skatepark Grand Openings March 4th and March 11th… Here’s the 411 on grand opening festivities and this incredible park…
SK8 Charleston, 25-acres overlooking the Ashley River, contains 32,500 square feet of skate-able terrain designed and built by Team Pain Skate Parks. The park boasts a massive 200+ foot long snake run that funnels riders down into a 9-foot deep pocket lined with Federal Stone pool block. The skate park features a Pro Bowl with an 11.5-foot deep end (18 in. of vert), an 8-foot deep side pocket (6 in. of vert) and a 6-foot deep shallow end. There is an Intermediate Bowl with a 7-foot deep end and a 5-foot shallow end. Both bowls are adorned with Tedder Stone pool coping. The street course is over 315-feet long and contains three pieces of “skate art” and three pieces of marble. https://www.ccprc.com/1725/SK8-Charleston-Skate-Park
Take a virtual ride through the snakerun here…
Juice Magazine would like to acknowledge and say thanks to @teampainskateparks and the crew that built Sk8 Charleston… Curt Baker, Tony Walsh, Chris Cantwell and the rest of the Team Pain Skatepark crew, and thanks to Shannon Smith, CCPRC, the Pour It Now crew and everyone that fought for so many years to make this world-class skatepark happen! 100% respect to Hank and the Hangar bowl crew and everyone that has kept the legacy of epic skateboarding alive in the backyards of the South for decades! Great work! Congrats everyone!!! See y’all there!
