Sk8 Charleston Skatepark Grand Openings March 4th and March 11th

Sk8 Charleston Skatepark Grand Openings March 4th and March 11th… Here’s the 411 on grand opening festivities and this incredible park…

SK8 Charleston, 25-acres overlooking the Ashley River, contains 32,500 square feet of skate-able terrain designed and built by Team Pain Skate Parks. The park boasts a massive 200+ foot long snake run that funnels riders down into a 9-foot deep pocket lined with Federal Stone pool block. The skate park features a Pro Bowl with an 11.5-foot deep end (18 in. of vert), an 8-foot deep side pocket (6 in. of vert) and a 6-foot deep shallow end. There is an Intermediate Bowl with a 7-foot deep end and a 5-foot shallow end. Both bowls are adorned with Tedder Stone pool coping. The street course is over 315-feet long and contains three pieces of “skate art” and three pieces of marble. https://www.ccprc.com/1725/SK8-Charleston-Skate-Park

Take a virtual ride through the snakerun here…

Juice Magazine would like to acknowledge and say thanks to @teampainskateparks and the crew that built Sk8 Charleston… Curt Baker, Tony Walsh, Chris Cantwell and the rest of the Team Pain Skatepark crew, and thanks to Shannon Smith, CCPRC, the Pour It Now crew and everyone that fought for so many years to make this world-class skatepark happen! 100% respect to Hank and the Hangar bowl crew and everyone that has kept the legacy of epic skateboarding alive in the backyards of the South for decades! Great work! Congrats everyone!!! See y’all there!

Saturday, March 4, 2017:

SK8 Charleston Grand Opening Celebration:

Special thanks to supporters: Parrot Surf & Skate Shop, Continuum Skateshop, Ocean Surf Shop.

  1. March 4 Live Music Lineup

    • 1 p.m. DJ Earthling and DJ MJ12
    • 2 p.m. Dragged Under
    • 3 p.m. Colorworld
    • 4 p.m. Black Power Mixtape
    • 5 p.m. Another Mans Trash
    • 6 p.m. Sex Wax
    • 7 p.m. Vorhees
    • 8 p.m. Dumb Doctors
    • 9 p.m. McRad
      Time: 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM
      Time Details: Regular park hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Live music begins at 1 p.m.
      Location: SK8 Charleston
      Address: 1549 Oceanic Street Charleston, SC 29403
      Contact: 843-795-4386
      Cost: Skating: $3 Spectating: $1 Gold Pass members and kids 2 and under may spectate free of charge.

    Saturday, March 11, 2017:

    SK8 Charleston Grand Opening Celebration:

    Special thanks to our supporters: Parrot Surf & Skate Shop, Continuum Skateshop, Ocean Surf Shop. March 11 Live Music Lineup

    • 1 p.m. DJ Earthling and DJ MJ12
    • 2 p.m. Anergy
    • 3 p.m. Glass Lashes
    • 4 p.m. The Prevalent
    • 5 p.m. The Lungs
    • 6 p.m. Hale Bopp Astronauts
    • 7 p.m. Hearts on Fire
    • 8 p.m. Lewis Turn Out

    Time: 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM

    Time Details: Regular park hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Live music begins at 1 p.m.
    Location: SK8 Charleston
    Address: 1549 Oceanic Street Charleston, SC 29403
    Contact: 843-795-4386
    Cost: Skating: $3 Spectating: $1 Gold Pass members and kids 2 and under may spectate free of charge.

