Sk8 Charleston Presents Holy City Hullabaloo Ska/Punk Festival Sept 29-30, 2017

Sk8 Charleston presents Holy City Hullabaloo – Volume 2 – Ska/Punk Festival in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 29-30, 2017, featuring The Toasters, Counterpunch, Sex Wax, Space F@#S, Control This!, Chilled Monkey Brains, Sibannac, Corporate Fandango, Hybrid Mutants, Madd Hatters, Hale Bopp Astronauts, The Prevalent, Vorhees and Hubris. It’s an all ages show at Sk8 Charleston, located at 1549 Oceanic St., Charleston, SC. Cost is $15 for a Two Day Pass Advance Tickets. $12 Per Day At Gate.

Gold & Sk8 Pass holders please call 843-795-4Fun for a single day discount. The Holy City Hullabaloo Is Sponsored By Sk8 Charleston, Burns Alley, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Schmoll Creative and Calm Down Booking. For more info, go to https://Www.Ccprc.Com/3245/Holy-City-Hullabaloo

Pabst Blue Ribbon will host After Parties -10:30PM at Burns Alley Tavern located at 354B King Street, Charleston, SC, for those 21+, featuring a show on Friday Sept. 29th with The Duppies and Soda City Riot… and a show on Saturday Sept. 30th with P#Ssy Launcher and Hearts On Fire.

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
