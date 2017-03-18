SK8 Charleston Grand Opening Weekend

Sk8 Charleston Grand Opening… Team Pain has built a 32,500 square foot world class park in Charleston, South Carolina, with a 200+ foot long snake run that funnels down into a 9-foot deep pocket lined with Federal Stone pool block, a pro bowl (the Blaize Bowl) with an 11-foot deep end (18 in. of vert), an 8-foot deep side pocket (6 in. of vert) and a 6-foot deep shallow end and an intermediate bowl with a 7-foot deep end and a 5-foot shallow end. Both bowls are adorned with Tedder Stone pool coping. The street course is over 315-feet long and contains three pieces of “skate art” and three pieces of marble. Did we mention the new park also has lights?!

Thanks to Team Pain Skateparks and the crew that built it… and a huge thanks to Shannon Smith, Otis, Josh, Celeste, Steve, Jack, Jill, Quinn, Lindz, Dotty, the Pour It Now crew, the CCPRC and all the locals that fought for years to make this park a reality! 100% respect to everyone that has kept the legacy of epic skateboarding alive in the backyards of the South for decades! Congrats everyone!!!

Check out this epic video Team Pain put together: “First Tube” Sk8 Charleston… featuring Chad Poore, Chris Blake, John Stowe, Brandon Yarborough breaking in the new Charleston, SC Skate Park!! Shot/Cut – Riley Payne

Check out Chuck Powell’s sick edit from the Grand Opening with with Malachi, Jack Winburn, Tim Johnson, Austin Creasman, Dave Maxwell, Mark Otis Smith, Corey Strauss, Jason Wagner, Jimmy Leaphart, Curren Atterbury, Gavin and more…

Proper tribute was paid to Blaize Blouin… Thank you to Kelly James Thorvalson for the clip.

Congrats to all from the Left Coast to the Right Coast! Much love from Juice Mag HQ!

Check out some photos from Zoli and JJ and Team Pain…

Skatepark overview photo courtesy of Team Pain Skateparks

Jack Winburn. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Tim Johnson. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Wags. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Jimmy Leaphart. Photo by Zoli

Buck Smith. Photo by Zoli

Tim Johnson. Photo by Zoli

Jack Winburn. Photo by Zoli

Billy Higginbotham. Photo by Zoli

Curren Atterbury. Photo by Zoli

Will Mayfield. Photo by Zoli

Tim Johnson. Photo by Zoli

Corey Strauss. Photo by Zoli

Wags. Photo by Zoli

Austin Creasman. Photo by Zoli

Ahmed Laguetar. Photo by Zoli

Corey Strauss. Photo by Zoli

Jimmy Leaphart. Photo by Zoli

Jack Winburn. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Mark Frady. Photo by Zoli

Gavin. Photo by Zoli

Jimmy Leaphart. Photo by Zoli

Tim Johnson. Photo by Zoli

Science. Photo by Zoli

Jack Winburn. Photo by Zoli

Mark Frady. Photo by Zoli

Austin Creasman. Photo by Zoli

Curren Atterbury. Photo by Zoli

Jack Winburn. Photo by Zoli

Tyler. Photo by Zoli

Jack Cox. Photo by Zoli

Ahmed Laguetar. Photo by JJ Kefalas

Jack Winburn. Photo by JJ Kefalas