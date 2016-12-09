Shoot Your Skateboard! A Photography Compendium January 28 at Skatelab

“Shoot Your Skateboard! A Photography Compendium” will showcase the photography of Ray Zimmerman, Chris Hooten, Gale Webb, Dave Barker, Jeff Greenwood, Eddie Hadvina, Shawna Real, Alex Coupet, Ken Hada, Ryan Halub, Garret Naka, Eric Von Arab, Victoria Meireles, Heidi Lemmon, Dan Levy, Olga Aguilar and more TBA. There will be raffle tickets for sale for your chance to win a framed print from one of the photographers in the show, along with many other products and prizes. All proceeds to benefit Make A Wish and The Skateboarding Hall of Fame. Entry to this event is free. Save the date. See you there on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 6PM located at the Skatelab, located at 4226 Valley Fair St, Simi Valley, California 93063.

jan28-photoshow

Flyer photo of Sonny Rodriguez by Dan Levy.

  • Stacey December 10, 2016

    Eagerly waiting for the event. Is there any way I can order a framed print from the photographers online?

