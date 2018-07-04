Seylynn Bowl Series 24 Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Canada’s Oldest Skateboard Park

David Hackett has connections to Canada that go way back through his involvement with Skull Skates. Having shredded Seylynn Bowl at the 1986 Expo contest, it seemed fitting that the Hackman be there to officially celebrate the 40th anniversary of Canada’s oldest skateboard park, originally built in 1978 coinciding with Skull’s 40th. With little advance warning, other than Hackett’s image adorning nondescript posters plastered all over Vancouver, DH arrived with skateboard and sharpie marker in hand and proceeded to sign, flow and hang with the locals. With proof positive that some things in life just seem to get better with age, David Hackett and Skull Skates extend a warm congrats to the makers and maintainers of the almighty Seylynn Bowl making history and cultivating skateboarding for 4 decades!
Words by PD
Photos by Olga Aguilar
Dave Hackett autographing a poster of him, skating in Seylynn in ’86. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Dave Hackett. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Dave Hackett and P.D Reunion. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Renee Renee, Rob Sluggo, Dave Hackett. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Renee Renee and future MC in training. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Renee Renee. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Photo by Olga Aguilar
Presley Huska. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Gaebriel Lim Cruz. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Intermediates. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Nina Aguilar. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Rosie Archie. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Charlotte Hodges. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Elly Ryland. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Mell. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Jessica Warland. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Carrie WIlliams. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Grrrls. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Dave Hackett. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Dave Hackett. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Dave Hackett. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Caleb Lbhs. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Eve Feaver. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Dalton Terjesen. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Photo by Olga Aguilar
Maximilian Lyman. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Tristan Henry. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Adam Hopkins. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Conlan Killeen. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Photo by Olga Aguilar
Eusebio. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Donald Bushman Wilson. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Photo by Olga Aguilar
Steve Denham. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Eusebio. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Maximilian Lyman. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Photo by Olga Aguilar
Riley Callen. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Chris McCallum. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Stepan Soroka. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Steve Denham. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Photo by Olga Aguilar
Jeff Muirhead. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Adam Hopkins. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Conlan Killeen. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Caleb Lbhs. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Eve Feaver. Photo by Olga Aguilar
Photo by Olga Aguilar
