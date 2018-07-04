Seylynn Bowl Series 24 Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Canada’s Oldest Skateboard Park

David Hackett has connections to Canada that go way back through his involvement with Skull Skates. Having shredded Seylynn Bowl at the 1986 Expo contest, it seemed fitting that the Hackman be there to officially celebrate the 40th anniversary of Canada’s oldest skateboard park, originally built in 1978 coinciding with Skull’s 40th. With little advance warning, other than Hackett’s image adorning nondescript posters plastered all over Vancouver, DH arrived with skateboard and sharpie marker in hand and proceeded to sign, flow and hang with the locals. With proof positive that some things in life just seem to get better with age, David Hackett and Skull Skates extend a warm congrats to the makers and maintainers of the almighty Seylynn Bowl making history and cultivating skateboarding for 4 decades!

Words by PD
Photos by Olga Aguilar
Dave Hackett autographing a poster of him, skating in Seylynn in ’86. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dave Hackett. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dave Hackett and P.D Reunion. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Renee Renee, Rob Sluggo, Dave Hackett. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Renee Renee and future MC in training. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Renee Renee. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Photo by Olga Aguilar

Presley Huska. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Gaebriel Lim Cruz. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Intermediates. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nina Aguilar. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Rosie Archie. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Charlotte Hodges. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Elly Ryland. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mell. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jessica Warland. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Carrie WIlliams. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Grrrls. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dave Hackett. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dave Hackett. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dave Hackett. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Caleb Lbhs. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Eve Feaver. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Dalton Terjesen. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Photo by Olga Aguilar

Maximilian Lyman. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Tristan Henry. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Adam Hopkins. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Conlan Killeen. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Photo by Olga Aguilar

Eusebio. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Donald Bushman Wilson. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Photo by Olga Aguilar

Steve Denham. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Eusebio. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Maximilian Lyman. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Photo by Olga Aguilar

Riley Callen. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Chris McCallum. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Stepan Soroka. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Steve Denham. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jeff Muirhead. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Adam Hopkins. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Conlan Killeen. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Caleb Lbhs. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Eve Feaver. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Photo by Olga Aguilar

Information

Written by July 4, 2018Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.