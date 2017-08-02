Seventh Wave Surf Shop with Steve Alba and Brian Brannon at Fourth Friday in Long Beach, California

Seventh Wave Surf Shop hosted an awesome in-store event with Steve Alba, and Brian Brannon of JFA, last Friday, July 28th, 2017, organized by the amazing Kelli Koller, owner of the only surf shop in Long Beach, California! Salba painted skateboards, displayed new artwork, signed his interview in the new issue of Juice Magazine, jammed with Brannon (who also sang a heartfelt duet of “Bad Bad Leroy Brown” with his daughter Bella Brannon) during the 4th Street Long Beach celebration. Super stoked! It was a cool evening with friends and family coming through to meet these OG rippers, supporting the shop, and the core surf/skate/music/art community of the LBC and grabbing complimentary copies of Juice Magazine (#75) featuring Scott Oster on the cover with photo by Arto Saari. Seventh Wave Surf Shop is a true independent, grassroots surf shop with a solid inventory of handcrafted surfboards, top-quality equipment and soft goods, located at 2714 E. 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814, and Juice Magazine was so amped to work with Kelli Koller and the Long Beach crew on this rad show and we look forward to many more into the future. Stay tuned for the next #4thfriday celebration at Seventh Wave Surf Shop on August 25th with Tony Alva and his new band His Eyes Have Fangs! 🏁🏁🏁

Photos and filming by Dan Levy

Seventh Wave Surf Shop in Long Beach, California.

Salba art and his spread in the new Juice Magazine.

Seventh Wave Surf Shop

Salba with one of his handpainted skateboards.

Art by Salba

Bella Brannon, Brian Brannon and Kelli Koller of Seventh Wave Surf Shop.

Salba art.

Kelli Koller, Salba and Brian Brannon of JFA.

Salba original painting on drum head based on a photo of Bob Nishi.

Salba, Brannon, Dan Levy of Juice Magazine, Kelli Koller and Flamethrower, Jeff Moses.

Seventh Wave Surf Shop Fourth Friday Display.

Salba and Brannon jam on 4th Street in the LBC.

Salba art.

Pool Rules and Salba art and Juice Magazine.

Juice Magazine #75 features a Surf Skate Style story with an interview with Steve Alba...

STEVE ALBA [JUICE MAGAZINE #75] SALBA photo by JIM GOODRICH

“The closest feeling of surfing like that is skateboarding in a full pipe because you can kind of carve low like you’re going down a line, and then go from a backside to a frontside and then hit a little frontside and then a big backside almost like you’re on the lip, because the lip is also going over vert too, especially in bigger waves, so it’s the same kind of feeling. To have that compression is very important in both aspects. I think that’s why the original surf guys made that happen and they understood that process and just your whole body positioning.” – STEVE ALBA

ABOUT SEVENTH WAVE SURF SHOP:

The one and only surf shop in Long Beach, Seventh Wave Surf Shop is dedicated to the surf community as well as the entire Long Beach community. With a solid inventory of handcrafted surfboards, top-quality equipment and soft goods, Seventh Wave Surf Shop is a true independent, grassroots surf shop. For information, please visit: www.seventhwavesurfshop.com

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY Jay Adams photo by WILLIAM SHARP.

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” Welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with: Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

In the back of Seventh Wave Surf Shop, there lives a cool surf/skate art gallery called Sound and Sea. Here are a few photos from their most recent exhibit. See more from Sound and Sea Gallery here.

“Canned Ham Weather” art by Dave Dexter.

Art by Wilby Moore.

Art by Kari Simonsen

Photography by Jonas Nakas

Art by Ian Steele

Art by Simon Tran

Art by Sean Kirkland