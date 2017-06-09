San Pedro Shred: Festival of Skate 2017

San Pedro Shred: Festival of Skate 2017

Sunday, June 4th, 2017

San Pedro, CA

Photos by Chris Hooten

About San Pedro Shred: Festival of Skate

The San Pedro Shred: Festival of Skate is a sanctioned skateboarding festival in the greater Los Angeles area—encompassing a wide range of skateboarding disciplines. The San Pedro Shred was a community event featuring local food, local music, and local skateboarding, skate demos and performances by Glitch, Pale Angels, Johnny Rad, Mike Watt and Toys That Kill..

The first San Pedro Shred: Festival of Skate was held on March 30, 2013 with well over a thousand in attendance and with a strong focus on skating safe, skating everything, and simply enjoying the warm hospitality and rich beauty of the San Pedro community.

This year’s fifth annual San Pedro Shred was brought to you by The San Pedro Skatepark Association, Urban Feet and Skate, and Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino and many, many more.

http://www.sanpedroshredfest.com/

Information

