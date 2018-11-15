SAM OGDEN

Interview & photos by BRIAN TWITTY

At what age did you begin skating?

I started skating when I was five. I’m 16 now.

If you could only do one trick for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Front blunts or 540’s.

Bowls or ramps?

Probably ramps, but I love both.

Parks or backyards? Why?

Backyards without a doubt. The atmosphere of a backyard session with your homies gets me so hyped to skate.

Peanut butter or jelly?

Definitely jelly.

Hugs or daps?

Depends on what trick went down. Haha.

Favorite street skater?

Jamie Foy or Dashawn Jordan.

Doubles with Zach Cusano at Joe Fagan’s. Photo by Brian Twitty Doubles with Zach Cusano at Joe Fagan’s. Photo by Brian Twitty

Favorite music?

Metal, thrash, alternative… Iron Maiden, Metallica, Pink Floyd.

Favorite filmers?

Jamie Mosberg, Peter Day.

Favorite photographer?

Favorite photographer, my dude, Brian Twitty.

Best bowl skater on earth?

Ben Raybourn or Chris Russell as far as pros. AMs would probably be Kiko Francisco. He rips.

What’s something you want to be able to do in skating that seems impossible now?

Probably 900’s.

Back boneless at 10th Street DIY in Charlotte. Photo by Brian Twitty Back boneless at 10th Street DIY in Charlotte. Photo by Brian Twitty

Name your sponsors/flow brands.

Powell Peralta, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, G-Shock, Camp Woodward, Armada Skateshop, Soulride Skatepark, Predator Helmets.

Name 5 of your biggest inspirations in skateboarding. Not just skaters. Anyone.

My dad, first off, and Joe Fagan, Mark Navey, and my grandfather and Steve Caballero.

Where do you want to be competitively in skateboarding in two years from now?

I’m mainly focusing on World Cup and Florida Vert Series. I’m just gonna keep going as hard as I can and see what happens. I’d love to make it to Vert Attack or Vans Park Series sometime soon as well.

Name 5 tricks you want to learn?

Frontside Inverts, Egg Plant Revert, Rodeo Fives, Frontside Flip Melon, Kickflip Egg Plant.

FS board slide at Asheville Foundation. Photo by Brian Twitty FS board slide at Asheville Foundation. Photo by Brian Twitty

What are you good at other than skating?

I play guitar and keep my grades up in school.

Do you want to work in skateboarding when you can no longer compete?

After I am no longer competing, I will try to start my own skate brand or go to work as a rep or TM in the skate industry. One of my worst nightmares is to be stuck in an office job and never having any contact with my skateboard. I will skate until I die. Nothing can take that away from me.

If you could go to one skate spot anywhere on the planet, which would it be?

I’d go back to Dreamland and do the full mega.

What contests do you have your sights on?

World Cup, Florida Vert Series and Grind For Life events.

Is your dad a rad dad musician or what?

You know it, coolest dude out.

Front blunt at Tom Risser’s Whip Snake in SC. Photo by Brian Twitty Front blunt at Tom Risser’s Whip Snake in SC. Photo by Brian Twitty

Top three favorite places you’ve skated?

Dreamland, Joe’s Bowl, Lake Cunningham.

Favorite OG (veteran) skaters?

Lance Mountain, Steve Cab, Tony Hawk.

If you could change anything about the world to make it better, what would it be?

End racial profiling and discrimination.

Do you want to give any shout outs?

I want to thank Brian Twitty for shooting these photos and making this happen and thanks to Juice for giving me this amazing opportunity. Thanks to my family for flying me everywhere, buying me a skateboard when I was five and never giving up on me. Thanks to Michael Flitz, my main dude, who has filmed a ton of the stuff you see on You Tube, and my CLT homies, Hunter, Tucker, Mason, Zack for always keeping me stoked and hyped to skate. Thanks to my teachers and friends who have helped me stay up to date in school. Thanks to my sponsors for everything they’ve provided to me and helping me get to the next level. Thanks to everyone who has supported me. I love all of you. It’s amazing to see how far a love for something can take you. At 5 years old, I never thought I’d be getting an interview in a magazine. It blows my mind. Thanks to everyone involved with my skateboarding career. It means the world to me.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, ORDER ISSUE #75 AT THE JUICE SHOP…