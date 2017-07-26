Salba In Store Signing This Friday at Seventh Wave Surf Shop In Long Beach, California

Seventh Wave Surf Shop is hosting an in store signing with Steve Alba this Friday evening! Salba will be painting skateboards, playing music and signing his interview in Juice Magazine at Seventh Wave Surf Shop in Long Beach, California, during the 4th Street Long Beach celebration from 6-9pm, Friday, Sept 28th, 2017 at Long Beach’s only surf shop. Super stoked! Come through and meet this OG ripper and get a complimentary copy of the new Surf/Skate issue of Juice Mag featuring Scott Oster on the cover! Seventh Wave Surf Shop is a true independent, grassroots surf shop with a solid inventory of handcrafted surfboards, top-quality equipment and soft goods, located at 2714 E. 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814, and we’re stoked to be working with Kelli Koller and the Long Beach crew. 🏁🏁🏁

STEVE ALBA [JUICE MAGAZINE #75] SALBA photo by JIM GOODRICH

“The closest feeling of surfing like that is skateboarding in a full pipe because you can kind of carve low like you’re going down a line, and then go from a backside to a frontside and then hit a little frontside and then a big backside almost like you’re on the lip, because the lip is also going over vert too, especially in bigger waves, so it’s the same kind of feeling. To have that compression is very important in both aspects. I think that’s why the original surf guys made that happen and they understood that process and just your whole body positioning.” – STEVE ALBA

ABOUT SEVENTH WAVE SURF SHOP:

The one and only surf shop in Long Beach, Seventh Wave Surf Shop is dedicated to the surf community as well as the entire Long Beach community. With a solid inventory of handcrafted surfboards, top-quality equipment and soft goods, Seventh Wave Surf Shop is a true independent, grassroots surf shop. For information, please visit: www.seventhwavesurfshop.com

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY Jay Adams photo by WILLIAM SHARP.

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” Welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with: Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.