RVCA is glad to welcome Andrew Reynolds to the family and last night they hosted a welcome party at RVCA HQ in Costa Mesa, California. Learn more at https://www.rvca.com/t/advocate/andrew-reynolds and check out a few photos and some clips from the session with Andrew Reynolds, Eric Dressen, Salman Agah, Charlie Blair, Nic Rivera, Andrew Miller, Shota Kubo and many more.

Photos and filming by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine