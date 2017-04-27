RVCA + Astrodeck Launch Event At Icons of Surf on Friday Apr 28th

This Friday, Apr 28th, it’s time to head out to the RVCA + Astrodeck Launch Event at Icons of Surf, 710 N El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA, which starts at 6pm.

RVCA will be hosting this historic gathering at Icons of Surf in San Clemente with the Fletchers to celebrate the launch of the RVCA X Astrodeck collection. Please come enjoy the evening with – free beer and tunes by San Clemente’s own After School Special. Everyone is welcome.

Ever the pioneer, Herbie Fletcher continually sets out to change surfing and show those in the community how it can be done better. In 1976, Herbie created Astrodeck in his own lab—the world-famous traction pad company. As the use of the pads became more well-received and technology advanced, so did the ability to create different contours and shapes. “I looked at it like the last part of my shaping job by adding kicks, arches and different surface patterns for ultimate grip and control, until the designs eventually evolved into the patented multi-grid lock high performance foot pad of today,” explains Herbie.

Read more about Herbie here in an interview by Steve Olson for Juice Magazine and here in an interview by James O'Mahoney.

Astrodeck started a revolution in performance surfing and continues to be the standard for surfboard traction. Through the years, Herbie has worked with the best surfers in the business and created the Wave Warriors video series to promote the Astrodeck brand. The iconic Wave Warrior photo shoots with the best surfers on the North Shore is still a tradition that carries on today.

Astrodeck has evolved over the years, and the family tradition of the brand has persevered. Herbie and Dibi continue to be the driving force behind Astrodeck. Their sons Christian and Nathan are also involved and, besides Herbie, are Astrodeck’s most tenured team riders. The RVCA X Astrodeck collaboration has been in the making for many years through a deep friendship between the Fletchers and RVCA founder PM Tenore. RVCA is proud to present the RVCA X Astrodeck collection that is only available in our premiere surf retailers worldwide.

Please follow the Herbie Fletcher’s new video series The Thrill is Back at RVCA.COM. The Thrill is Back is a catalog of re-edited footage from the Astrodeck archives, packaged by Herbie in a video series exclusive for RVCA. Enjoy.