Rumble In Ramona 2017 Video By Landon Hale

Rumble In Ramona 7 from The Saltbacks on Vimeo.
The seventh annual Rumble in Ramona went down hard with non-stop skateboarding, punk rock and hot-rods. In the dry heat of the California desert, skaters gathered at the home of Darren Navarrette for a non-judged skate session on his backyard halfpipe, the jersey barrier of vert ramps. This video is the madness that ensued.
Music: Drunk As Shit
Filmed And Edited By Landon Hale
Skaters:
Chris Gentry
Darren Navarrette
Ariana Carmona
Jed Fuller
Gregg Witt
Clay Kreiner
Moto Shibata
Auby Taylor
Riley Kozerski
Andy Macdonald
and many more…
Sponsored By
Skeleton Key MFG
XYZ Clothing
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Spitfire Wheels
187 Pads
