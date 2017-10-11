Rumble In Ramona 2017 Video By Landon Hale

Rumble In Ramona 7 from The Saltbacks on Vimeo.

The seventh annual Rumble in Ramona went down hard with non-stop skateboarding, punk rock and hot-rods. In the dry heat of the California desert, skaters gathered at the home of Darren Navarrette for a non-judged skate session on his backyard halfpipe, the jersey barrier of vert ramps. This video is the madness that ensued.

Music: Drunk As Shit

Filmed And Edited By Landon Hale

Skaters:

Chris Gentry

Darren Navarrette

Ariana Carmona

Jed Fuller

Gregg Witt

Clay Kreiner

Moto Shibata

Auby Taylor

Riley Kozerski

Andy Macdonald

and many more…

Sponsored By

Skeleton Key MFG

XYZ Clothing

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Spitfire Wheels

187 Pads