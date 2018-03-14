RS2 Solid Sound New Video for “The Best Is Yet To Come” B-Side

Check out the new video for RS2 Solid Sound’s,”Uflyptodonme”, which is the featured B-side of “The Best Is Yet To Come” deluxe edition release on Nor Cal Green vinyl, which comes with a zine and a Jimbo Phillips designed sticker. The video was filmed by Pete Koff and Ray Stevens II, around the Bay area, Davenport, Cachagua and Oakland’s Uptown nightclub. Thanks to Zarosh and all dirt skaters!

“The Best Is Yet To Come” is available in the SF Bay area at the only record stores that matter: Needle to the Groove in San Jose, Metavinyl in Santa Cruz, 1234 Go Records in its San Francisco and Oakland locations! Also you can message RS2 for direct mail!! Support local music!! Keep up with RS2 Solid Sound at https://www.facebook.com/RS2-Solid-Sound-200225783368516/

RS2 Solid Sound ‘UFLIPTODON ME’ from PK on Vimeo.

This San Jose-based band started as a solo project for skateboarder/lifer, Ray Stevens II, whose music has been influenced by Roots, Rock, Reggae, Jazz, heavy blues, metal and punk. In the RS2 Solid Sound current line up, Ray is the songwriter and plays guitar and sings, with Josh Hanoka on bass and Daniel Williams on drums. Along the way, band members have come and gone, yet all have been excellent friends and musicians. Thanks to past members: Mike Crabtree, Brian Vega, John Old, Ray Yeh, Randy Fard, Waychill Saffire, KLI and special guests, Tommy Guerrero, Dirtbag Dan, DJ Ishy, Ras Pablo Atzlan, C4 and Pete The Ox. RS2 Solid Sound have played Goofy versus Regular skateboard award show, Tim Brauch Memorial contest after party, and done lots of the music for the movie “SUPERCHARGED: The Life and Times of Tim Brauch”.

While you’re here, check out this clip from 2009 of Ben Krahn filmed by Buddy and Charno, featuring the song “Time and Space” by RS2.

NORTHWEST -BEN KRAHN

A SIX STAIR PRODUCTION Shot and Directed by Coan Buddy Nichols and Rick Charnoski Black and White Super 8 Film. Northwest is a documentary about friends in Oregon and Washington who build and skate their own dreamlands. This piece is about Ben Krahn who best demonstrates how to ride one of the parks. We shot this piece just after sunrise to avoid the crowds. For more info visit sixstairstudio.com MUSIC: “Time and Space” by RS2 (aka Ray Stevens)