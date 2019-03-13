Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson: Notorious Twins of Evil Tour

THE ‘HELL NEVER DIES TOUR 2019’ KICKS OFF IN BALTIMORE, MD ON JULY 9 AND INCLUDES FESTIVAL STOPS AT ROCK USA AND ROCK FEST
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have just confirmed their notorious ‘Twins of Evil’ tour which Billboard said makes a “big rock show feel like not only the right place to be, but also the best.” Produced by Live Nation, the co-headlining ‘Hell Never Dies Tour 2019’ North American summer tour kicks off in Baltimore, MD on July 9 and makes stops at Rock USA in Oshkosh, WI and Rock Fest in Cadott, WI. See full list of dates below and at http://marilynmanson.com/#tour or https://robzombie.com/tour-dates
Watch Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie in the tour trailer here:
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 22at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will run artist presales beginning Wednesday, February 20 and fans can access a presale through Blabbermouth.com starting on Thursday, February 21. VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, Feb 20. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 20at 12:00 p.m. local time until Thursday, February 21at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
Rob Zombie’s new album is due out later this year and he is currently putting the finishing touches on his new film Three From Hell. Marilyn Manson is working on the follow up to his critically acclaimed 2017 release Heaven Upside Down. More details on upcoming projects to be announced soon.
Listen to Zombie and Manson’s rendition of The Beatles “Helter Skelter”:
Twins of Evil: Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – Hell Never Dies Tour 2019 North American Dates:
|Tuesday, July 9, 2019
|Baltimore, MD
|Royal Farms Arena
|Wednesday, July 10, 2019
|Allentown, PA
|PPL Center
|Friday, July 12, 2019
|Huntington, WV
|Big Sandy Superstore Arena
|Saturday, July 13, 2019
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Sunday, July 14, 2019
|Evansville, IN
|Ford Center
|Tuesday, July 16, 2019
|Rockford, IL
|BMO Harris Bank Center
|Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019
|Bonner Springs, KS Oshkosh, WI Cadott, WI
|Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Rock USA** Rock Fest**
|Sunday, July 21, 2019
|Council Bluffs, IA
|WestFair Amphitheatre*
|Tuesday, July 23, 2019
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Wednesday, July 24, 2019
|Bismarck, ND
|Bismarck Event Center
|Thursday, July 25, 2019
|Billings, MT
|Rimrock Auto Arena
|Sunday, August 4, 2019
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Tuesday, August 6, 2019
|Saskatoon, SK
|SaskTel Centre
|Wednesday, August 7, 2019
|Winnipeg, MB
|Bell MTS Place
|Friday, August 9, 2019
|Fargo, ND
|Fargodome
|Saturday, August 10, 2019
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|U.S. Cellular Center
|Sunday, August 11, 2019
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|Tuesday, August 13, 2019
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Wednesday, August 14, 2019
|London, ON
|Budweiser Gardens
|Friday, August 16, 2019
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Saturday, August 17, 2019
|Québec City, QC
|Centre Videotron
|Sunday, August 18, 2019
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
*not a Live Nation date
**Festival performance
