Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson: Notorious Twins of Evil Tour

THE ‘HELL NEVER DIES TOUR 2019’ KICKS OFF IN BALTIMORE, MD ON JULY 9 AND INCLUDES FESTIVAL STOPS AT ROCK USA AND ROCK FEST

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have just confirmed their notorious ‘Twins of Evil’ tour which Billboard said makes a “big rock show feel like not only the right place to be, but also the best.” Produced by Live Nation, the co-headlining ‘Hell Never Dies Tour 2019’ North American summer tour kicks off in Baltimore, MD on July 9 and makes stops at Rock USA in Oshkosh, WI and Rock Fest in Cadott, WI. See full list of dates below and at http://marilynmanson.com/#tour or https://robzombie.com/tour-dates

Watch Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie in the tour trailer here:

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 22at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will run artist presales beginning Wednesday, February 20 and fans can access a presale through Blabbermouth.com starting on Thursday, February 21. VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, Feb 20. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 20at 12:00 p.m. local time until Thursday, February 21at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Rob Zombie’s new album is due out later this year and he is currently putting the finishing touches on his new film Three From Hell. Marilyn Manson is working on the follow up to his critically acclaimed 2017 release Heaven Upside Down. More details on upcoming projects to be announced soon.

Listen to Zombie and Manson’s rendition of The Beatles “Helter Skelter”:

Twins of Evil: Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson – Hell Never Dies Tour 2019 North American Dates:

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Allentown, PA PPL Center Friday, July 12, 2019 Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena Saturday, July 13, 2019 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Sunday, July 14, 2019 Evansville, IN Ford Center Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Rockford, IL BMO Harris Bank Center Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019 Bonner Springs, KS Oshkosh, WI Cadott, WI Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Rock USA** Rock Fest** Sunday, July 21, 2019 Council Bluffs, IA WestFair Amphitheatre* Tuesday, July 23, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Wednesday, July 24, 2019 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center Thursday, July 25, 2019 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena Sunday, August 4, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Tuesday, August 6, 2019 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place Friday, August 9, 2019 Fargo, ND Fargodome Saturday, August 10, 2019 Cedar Rapids, IA U.S. Cellular Center Sunday, August 11, 2019 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Tuesday, August 13, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Wednesday, August 14, 2019 London, ON Budweiser Gardens Friday, August 16, 2019 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Saturday, August 17, 2019 Québec City, QC Centre Videotron Sunday, August 18, 2019 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

*not a Live Nation date

**Festival performance

