Red Bull WallRide Contest in Venice Beach California March 9

On Saturday, March 9th, Red Bull WallRide will give Los Angeles skateboarders (professional and amateur alike) the opportunity to showcase their creative wallriding skills and compete against each other and LA’s finest. Red Bull WallRide is the junction where skateboarding meets lifestyle as riders hit a series of WallRide-based features, all in the iconic Venice Beach.

Skateboarders 16 years or older ranging from amateurs to professionals are invited to participate, but space is limited! The competition will be judged in ten-minute jam format heats. Registration will start at 10am and will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Where: Venice Beach Handball Courts, 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach, CA 90291

When: Saturday, March 9th

Registration On-Site and Open Skate: 10 AM

Wild Card Qualifiers: 11 AM

Contest Begins: 1 PM

Contest Finals: 4 PM

After party at The Waterfront. RSVP: redbullwallride@gmail.com

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD WALL RIDE CONTEST HISTORY:

As Red Bull announces its upcoming Wall Ride Contest in Venice, California, we thought it would be a good time to bring you some flashbacks from the first official Guinness World Record Wall Ride hosted by Juice Magazine in August 2004, and officiated by James O’Mahoney of the U.S.S.A. and C.R. Stecyk III.

The “World Record Wall Ride” was moderated by James O’Mahoney – director of the World Skateboarding Association (WSA) and the U.S. Skateboarding Association (USSA). O’Mahoney is the creator of the first televised World Record skateboarding events in 1975 for the Guinness World Records at the request of Sir David Frost, ABC Television and Guinness World Records. The first world records for skateboarding included the barrel jump, high jump and fastest speed on a skateboard.

Guinness World Record competitors for Highest Wall Ride in 2004. Photo: Ted Terrebonne

The Guinness World Record Wall Ride” was not a roll-in approach. This was a contest based on pure human skill. Skateboarders approached the wall from a flat surface under his or her own power. There was an 80-foot runway up to the wall ride. Skateboarders were required to skate up to a 4-foot wedge ramp set up at a 45 degree angle straight to a 17-foot vertical wall. The wall was 12 feet wide.

No fakies. No grabs. The skateboarder had to remain on the board and come back down the wall, then down the wedge ramp back to flat ground while remaining in control of the skateboard. The Guinness World Record Wall Ride was measured by the highest point reached by the back wheel of the skateboard on the vertical wall.

Eric “Tuma” Britton skates wall at Guinness World Record Wall Ride in Hollywood, CA 2004.

Eddie Reategui and Dave Duncan built the required 45-degree bank to wall ride structure in the middle of the courtyard at Hollywood + Highland to meet the Guinness World Book technical specifications for the first ever World Record Wall Ride. The two-day event was a skate family reunion of epic proportions and good times all around to celebrate the grand opening of Ray Flores’ Board Gallery shop in Hollywood, California.

Aaron Murray and Brad Edwards tied for the Guinness World Record Wall Ride at 7 feet 6 inches on the bank to wall set up during the two-day event, which featured appearances by wall riding legends: Christian Hosoi, Eric Dressen, Aaron Murray, Pat Ngoho, Bennett Harada, Eric “Tuma” Britton and many more.

Aaron Murray Guinness World Record for Highest Wall Ride in 2004. Photo: Ted Terrebonne

Today, Dogtown skate legend, Aaron Murray is currently recovering from knee surgery and we look forward to seeing him riding walls and waves again very soon. Murray has spent a lifetime skating and surfing and is now passing down the surf skate traditions to his sons, Dez and Jayce. As Christian Hosoi once said, “Murray approaches everything he does with a smooth, aggressive, yet calculated style. Simply put, Murray is a Koping Killer, one of skateboarding’s pioneers.”

Brad Edwards Guinness World Record for Highest Wall Ride in 2004. Photo: Ted Terrebonne

Unfortunately, in 2017, Brad Edwards passed away while in Tulsa, Oklahoma building a skatepark. Brad was a tremendous skateboarder who always lifted up the skate community with his good vibes and inclusive attitude that skateboarding was for everyone and all are welcome. We lost a truly special human and a good friend when he passed away and we will never forget everything that he contributed to the skateboarding family. R.I.P. Brad Edwards.

Aaron Murray and Brad Edwards tied for Guinness World Record Highest Wall Ride in 2004.

We’d like to pay 100% respect to the first Guinness World Record holders for the Highest Wall Ride to Aaron “Fingers Murray, and Brad Edwards.

JUICE MAGAZINE – Guinness World Record Wall Ride – Hollywood, CA, August 21-22, 2004. The first and only official Guinness World Record Wall Ride Record Holders are Aaron Murray and Brad Edwards.

Just remember this… In the words of Aaron Murray, “You can’t ride the wall unless you can get on the wall.”

VENICE BANK TO WALL RIDE CONTEST 2013:

In 2013, the wall riding contests in Venice continued as Jesse Martinez, David Wiley, Lauren Wiley, the VSA, Venice Originals and Juice Magazine, hosted the Bassride Bank to Wall Contest at the old skatepark in Venice Beach. Mess and Monkey built the wall, which was shored up by Jesse’s truck at the contest site.

Cameron Revier. Photo by Dan Levy

The winners of the Bassride Bank To Wall Contest were 1. Jesus Esteban Flores 2. Cameron Revier 3. Eric “Tuma” Britton Best trick: Alec Beck. Wall ride boneless finger flip off the wall. Check out more photos from this event at http://juicemagazine.com/home/bassride-bank-to-wall-contest-winners/

Eric “Tuma” Britton. Photo by Dan Levy

Venice has always been famous for its legions of wall riding experts, inventors and innovators and we look forward to what the next “wall ride” contest brings out in Venice. We hope to see you all at the March 9th Red Bull Wall Ride event at the Venice Beach Handball Courts. Jesse Martinez will be judging so bring it Venice!