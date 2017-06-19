Red Bull Rippers 2017 in Marseille

Congrats to Jaime Mateu on taking a bloody well deserved 1st place at the Red Bull Bowl Duprado 2017 in Marseille, France and big props to Embassy Proud/Ace Pilot, Collin Graham for bringing home a strong 2nd place, and respect to all around ripper, Karl Berglind on snagging third! The legendary Prado bowl in Marseille, which has been newly re-surfaced, hosted the second edition of Red Bull Bowl Rippers at the opening of the Sosh Freestyle Cup, from June 17-18, 2017, and the days of glory returned to the world-famous bowl as 75 selected shredders brought the heat to one of skateboarding’s most famous battlegrounds. Additional highlights included: Robin Bolian, Anakin Senn and Alex Halford leaving their own unique marks on the virgin concrete despite blazing high temperatures and blasting winds. Check out the webcast: https://www.redbull.com/int-en/red-bull-bowl-rippers-skateboard-live-webcast-2017-18-06

Red Bull Bowl Rippers results:

1 – Jaime Mateu

2 – Collin Graham

3 – Karl Berglind

4 – Robin Bolian

5 – Anakin Senn

6 – Alex Halford

Photos by Lee Leal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

