Reality Griptape Respects Revolutionaries And Raises Funds For Good Cause

Photographer, Eric Staniford, has been shooting photos of skate legends like Tony Alva for years and has now launched a griptape company that carries a message and brings awareness and raises funds for good causes. Reality Grip Tape gives respect to some of the most progressive thinkers and revolutionaries of all time including: Albert Einstein, Charles Darwin, Dalai Lama and Sir Isaac Newton, Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Hunter S. Thompson, Charles Bukowski and many more… The Reality GripTape team includes: Victor Brooks, Jimmy Lannon, James Coleman, Zach Lyons, Anders Nordlow, Logan Lewis, Jesse Hotchkiss, Diego Alvarado, Jake Sykes and Hanna Zanzi. Check it out at Realitygriptape.com

Good work for a worthy cause…

The Water Protector GRIP- 100% of the money raised by this grip will go directly to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The Water GRIP will send $10 to the Sioux Tribe. Buy now at http://realitygriptape.com/shop/water-protector-standing-rock-fund-raiser

About Reality Grip Tape:

Reality GRIP brings the Artist, Authors, Comedians, Poets, Philosophers, Scientist and Revolutionaries that have shaped our modern reality to your griptape. Each stencil is hand cut, and each sheet of grip is hand sprayed one at a time. We use high quality paint that is thinly applied. That means no gunking up the grip, and it stays grippy. 100% Made in the U.S.A. 100% Sweat Shop Free. 100% Skateboarder owned and operated.