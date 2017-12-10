R.I.P. Kevin Robinson

With a heavy heart, I’m writing this because I’m in disbelief of the loss of an awesome human whose life was taken too soon. Kevin Robinson, pro BMX rider from Centrifugal Force days of Riverside, Rhode Island, to X Games champ and Guinness World Record holder, was the epitome of what a human being should be. His charity and outreach was as big as his love for BMX and his family. Our hearts go out to the Robinson family. Words can’t express our sympathy. Kevin had to be one of the most genuine and positive people you could ever have met. He was a devoted father, husband and friend. This is a huge loss for countless friends and family.

Rest In Peace.

You will truly be missed.

–Words by Chris Warner

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
