Powell Peralta Pro Board Release for Andy Anderson

On Saturday, April 13th 2019, the Imperial Distribution Warehouse located in Richmond, British Columbia, hosted Powell Peralta’s new pro Andy Anderson Pro board release party. Music, food, and skateboarding raged on during the evening celebrating Andy’s step into the Pro rankings and also his birthday on the same day. Happy Birthday Andy! Andy Anderson’s outlook and unique approach to skateboarding make this all terrain skateboarder one of a kind and we look forward to seeing more of his inspiring skateboarding and dedication to the skate community in years to come. Congratulations Andy Anderson!

– Words by John Aguilar

– Photos by Olga Aguilar

Andy’s pro board has currently sold out of stock, but stay tuned for more and check out all the fine skateboards from Powell Peralta here.