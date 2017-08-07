Powell Peralta Flight Deck with Steve Caballero – “My Skating Changed A Lot!”

Steve Caballero shares his experience with the new Powell Peralta Flight Deck… “Wow! My skating changed a lot.” Cabbie says, “I’m super surprised at how responsive it was, how stiff, yet it had a slight flex to it, how light it was. It feels so good to grab this board.” Check it and order a Powell Peralta Flight Deck here and take Flight!

Built in a new production area in the Skate One Santa Barbara, California facility, Powell-Peralta FLIGHT™ decks are stronger, thinner and lighter than an average 7-ply. You’ll get the feel of it in an hour or two and begin to realize you can do things riding a Flight deck that cannot be done on a 7-ply. Flight decks allow you to extend your limits, because they let you ollie higher, flip faster, do tricks more easily, while lasting considerably longer than most maple 7-plys. #flightdeckconstruction

FLIGHT™ decks are:
– Thinner – as thin as your phone
– Lighter than most similar sized 7-ply
– Stronger – more than twice as strong in our tail break tests
– Longer lasting – The epoxy infused, fiber reinforced structure of the Flight deck is extremely resistant to breaking, and this structure gives them “everlasting pop” that doesn’t fade as your deck slowly wears.
– Ollies higher because of greater rebound and snap.
– Team testing suggests that Flight decks will last several times longer than a 7-ply, making them a great value as well as a superior performing skateboard.

*Remember, skateboards are meant to be ridden, not run over by a car or truck.

Grab a Powell Peralta Flight Deck here

http://www.skateone.com/skateboard-decks/flight?soc_brand_name=Powell-Peralta

 

 

Steve Caballero winning the Vans Pool Party 2017 Legends Division. Photo by Dan Levy

BONES WHEELS

ROUGH RIDERS

ROUGH RIDERS, designed not just for cruising or rolling to the store but for skaters that also encounter rough terrain. Cracked concrete, asphalt, rugged roads and even the road less traveled roll better on them.

POWELL-PERALTA

Ripper Towel

Beach days, pool days, summer days. The Ripper Towel is 3′ wide x over 5 1/2′ long of luxurious goodness
Skate One® has been engineering, manufacturing and distributing high quality skateboard products for over forty years.

Powell-Peralta® decks are made in the USA at our own skateboard manufacturing factory in Santa Barbara, CA using U.S. hard rock maple, AirLam fused with Type 1 glue and are warranted against delamination for their useful life. Powell Golden Dragon®, Powell-Peralta® Mini, Mini Logo® and hoopla® decks are made the same way we do in Santa Barbara but with our partner in China.

BONES WHEELS®, Powell-Peralta®, and some Mini Logo™ wheels are made in the USA at our own Santa Barbara, CA wheel manufacturing facility using our superior urethane technologies and procedures. PGD, PP mini, hoopla®, and some Mini Logo® wheels are made with our partner to our demanding specifications and then tested during production to ensure consistently high quality.

http://powell-peralta.com

https://www.skateone.com

