Powell Peralta Flight Deck with Steve Caballero – “My Skating Changed A Lot!”

Steve Caballero shares his experience with the new Powell Peralta Flight Deck… “Wow! My skating changed a lot.” Cabbie says, “I’m super surprised at how responsive it was, how stiff, yet it had a slight flex to it, how light it was. It feels so good to grab this board.” Check it and order a Powell Peralta Flight Deck here and take Flight!

Built in a new production area in the Skate One Santa Barbara, California facility, Powell-Peralta FLIGHT™ decks are stronger, thinner and lighter than an average 7-ply. You’ll get the feel of it in an hour or two and begin to realize you can do things riding a Flight deck that cannot be done on a 7-ply. Flight decks allow you to extend your limits, because they let you ollie higher, flip faster, do tricks more easily, while lasting considerably longer than most maple 7-plys. #flightdeckconstruction

FLIGHT™ decks are:

– Thinner – as thin as your phone

– Lighter than most similar sized 7-ply

– Stronger – more than twice as strong in our tail break tests

– Longer lasting – The epoxy infused, fiber reinforced structure of the Flight deck is extremely resistant to breaking, and this structure gives them “everlasting pop” that doesn’t fade as your deck slowly wears.

– Ollies higher because of greater rebound and snap.

– Team testing suggests that Flight decks will last several times longer than a 7-ply, making them a great value as well as a superior performing skateboard.

*Remember, skateboards are meant to be ridden, not run over by a car or truck.

Steve Caballero winning the Vans Pool Party 2017 Legends Division. Photo by Dan Levy

Skate One® has been engineering, manufacturing and distributing high quality skateboard products for over forty years. Powell-Peralta® decks are made in the USA at our own skateboard manufacturing factory in Santa Barbara, CA using U.S. hard rock maple, AirLam fused with Type 1 glue and are warranted against delamination for their useful life. Powell Golden Dragon®, Powell-Peralta® Mini, Mini Logo® and hoopla® decks are made the same way we do in Santa Barbara but with our partner in China. BONES WHEELS®, Powell-Peralta®, and some Mini Logo™ wheels are made in the USA at our own Santa Barbara, CA wheel manufacturing facility using our superior urethane technologies and procedures. PGD, PP mini, hoopla®, and some Mini Logo® wheels are made with our partner to our demanding specifications and then tested during production to ensure consistently high quality. http://powell-peralta.com https://www.skateone.com