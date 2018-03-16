Powell Peralta Flight Deck Strength and Durability Test

Check out this new video, narrated by Stacy Peralta, showing one of the ways that Powell Peralta tests the strength and durability of its Powell Peralta FLIGHT™ Decks. Five years ago, George Powell set out on an exploration to improve the strength and performance of skateboard decks and to see what was possible. FLIGHT™ decks apply what was learned into making a superior deck with increased performance at an affordable price. Built in a new production area in the Powell Peralta, Santa Barbara, California, facility, FLIGHT™ decks are stronger, thinner and lighter than a 7-ply.

Get your Powell Peralta Flight Deck at https://powell-peralta.com/skateboard-decks/flight

https://youtu.be/UWw_7i66FAk

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc.