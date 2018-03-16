Powell Peralta Flight Deck Strength and Durability Test

Check out this new video, narrated by Stacy Peralta, showing one of the ways that Powell Peralta tests the strength and durability of its Powell Peralta FLIGHT™ Decks. Five years ago, George Powell set out on an exploration to improve the strength and performance of skateboard decks and to see what was possible. FLIGHT™ decks apply what was learned into making a superior deck with increased performance at an affordable price. Built in a new production area in the Powell Peralta, Santa Barbara, California, facility, FLIGHT™ decks are stronger, thinner and lighter than a 7-ply.
Get your Powell Peralta Flight Deck at https://powell-peralta.com/skateboard-decks/flight
Powell Peralta Scott Decenzo Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 248 – 8.25 x 31.95
Powell Peralta Steve Caballero Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 192 – 9.265 x 32
Powell Peralta Mike McGill Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 218 – 8.97 x 32.38
Powell Peralta Cobra Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 192 – 9.265 x 32
Powell Peralta Ripper Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 280 – 9.7 x 31.32
Powell Peralta Steve Caballero Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 243 – 8.25 x 31.95
Powell Peralta Steve Caballero Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 216 – 9 x 31.9
Powell Peralta Charlie Blair Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 243 – 8.25 x 31.95
Powell Peralta Ben Hatchell Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 249 – 8.5 x 32.08
Powell Peralta Scott Decenzo Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 248 – 8.25 x 31.95
Powell Peralta Brad McClain Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 243 – 8.25 x 31.95
Powell Peralta Charlie Blair Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 243 – 8.25 x 31.95
Powell Peralta Ben Hatchell Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 249 – 8.5 x 32.08
Powell Peralta Steve Caballero Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 216 – 9 x 31.9
Powell Peralta Mike McGill Flight Skateboard Deck – Shape 218 – 8.97 x 32.38
Powell Peralta Flight Deck – Shape 280 – 9.7 x 31.32
Powell Peralta Flight Deck – Shape 192 – 9.265 x 32
Powell Peralta Flight Deck – Shape 245 – 8.75 x 32.95
Powell Peralta Flight Deck – Shape 246 – 9 x 32.95
Powell Peralta Flight Deck – Shape 244 – 8.5 x 32.08
Powell Peralta Flight Deck – Shape 249 – 8.5 x 32.08
Powell Peralta Flight Deck – Shape 243 – 8.25 x 31.95
Powell Peralta Flight Deck – Shape 242 – 8 x 31.45
Post a reply