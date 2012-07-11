POP QUIZ: DANIEL CREADON – FACTORY 13

Name, Rank and Serial number.

Daniel Creadon. Owner / worker / volunteer / designer / skater

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and was raised on the East Side of Cleveland.

When and how did you get introduced to skateboarding?

At approximately 12 years old, there was a kid that lived down the street from me who had a black plastic skateboard with urethane wheels. I still had the roller skates that my Mom bought for me at that time, they had steel galvanized wheels and a thin leather boot. It was crazy. The kid was riding this awesome black board down the street and I saw him and ran out to see the board and to ask about it. He and his older brother just told me to get out and the kid hopped back onto the board and rode down the street laughing. I was younger than them. I instantly took off running after the kid on the board, he was looking back laughing at me, kept pushing, and I kept running as fast as I could. I could only think of one thing to do as I was catching up to him, jump and kick him off the board, like karate or something. I jumped like an Olympic athlete that day, and my right foot landed on that black plastic kick tail and ejected that kid right off the board into the street. He slammed on his face and I fell too, but not too bad. He was crying after the bail and ran home, and left the board in the street. The first interaction was about speed, aggression, chaos and passion. It set me in the correct path for what I would grow up to do. I rode it for about an hour and a half after that up and down my street and loved it. His older brother and mom came out and took the board back from me, but I was already sold. I borrowed neighborhood kids’ boards up until the age of 14 when my Mom got a generic board for me. At the age of 16, I already knew that I was going to be making boards when I grew up. No joke.

When and why did you start Factory 13 Skateboards and manufacturing?

I created factory13 in December of 1999 for a very simple reason: any boards that my friends and myself could get a hold of were broken down old decks. So many boards on the market were absolute garbage and could not hold up to the style of skating we do and the style we represent. During this time, I was working in the engineering and fabrication field and decided to take that knowledge and apply it to skateboard design and manufacturing. Early in life, I knew this is what I had to do, so I did it.

Where did you get the idea for the name Factory 13?

I was working in a few various factories at the time I created the company. Most factories in the area were basic block buildings cut up into 4 units, and numbered in groups of 4. They always ended at 12, then moved onto repeating it. So I called my factory 13, the shop that they can’t see and is not part of them. Hence, Factory13. experimental = because that’s what I want to do, nothing standard.

Why is it so important to produce your skateboards right here in America?

It’s important so we can set quality standards. We have a responsibility to the world of skateboarders that don’t have it as good as us. If we let lifeless companies take over the design and manufacturing of our boards then we will be poisoned as well as all the other people in the world… especially the young kids that need direction and rad stuff from the skaters a bit older than them. Quality, style, and creativity can never be lost, never comprised.

How did you learn how to make skateboards?

I took my knowledge of engineering design and manufacturing (mechanical, aerospace) and applied it to skateboards.

Music is a big part of Factory 13 and you have produced boards for artists JFA, the Godoys etc.. Explain why this connection is so important.

Punk Rock creates a similar energy to skateboarding for me and has always been part of the scene. Skateboards, shows, bands with your friends, tours, just pure punk rock freedom to create whatever you want – to create energy. Music is fuel and skateboards are the vehicle and we are along to utilize this energy. We are all friends that skate together, its awesome.

What keeps you motivated to keep moving forward everyday what inspires you?

The need to design and create things, whether it be skateboards, airplanes, buildings, missiles, radios, whatever. I am here to be a worker – I am always going to build. People thank me, and I’m stoked on that, but I also thank them, because they are becoming part of the equation. We build, support, move on – move forward.

Where is factory 13 located and how can people contact you to get boards?

Factory13 experimental skateboard manufacturing is located in Downtown Los Angeles.

You can contact thru:

[email protected]

(440) 488-0315

factory13.org

If you had to sum up Factory 13 in one word what would it be?

Liberate

What do you think the future will hold for skateboarding? What can we look forward to?

As far as skateboard manufacturing goes: Various fiber based constructions, custom concave dimensions and flexible molds. As far as me skateboarding: Curb slappys, bumper hitching on city buses, big cement bowls and going as fast as possible.

Give us some parting final thoughts from the mind of Daniel Creadon.

Factory13 is a company that has been created to put style, art, and quality above money and profits. To promote independence in business and hold true to handmade craftsmanship and a D.I.Y. ethic. Money is secondary, Style is first. This is for ART – this is for independence from any oppressor, in your mind or body. Our boards are handmade by skateboarders, strict and true methods only, keeping it pure. Most important is thanking God and all people who have supported factory13.