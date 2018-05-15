Poolside Getting Emo with Braydon Szafranski

If your Tuesday morning is getting you stressed out, check out Braydon Szafranski getting emo in the desert in this new Poolside music video, that doesn’t include any pools.

This music video for “Feel Alright” takes viewers on a cinematic skateboarding journey through the desert, by way of neon parties and barren roadways, featuring legendary pro-skater Braydon Szafranski and model/actress Ashley Smith.

Press Release:

Poolside has become synonymous with the LA indie-dance scene since 2011. The band began as a recording project in a converted LA backyard pool, where they spearheaded their brainchild of subaquatic psychedelic electronica. After a string of catchy singles, and a DIY music video which took YouTube by fire, Poolside caught the attention of LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy – as well as techno and disco legends Derrick May and Todd Terje – and received spins from them all.

Their debut album ‘Pacific Standard Time’ which was self-released via their Day & Night label in 2012, gave the band their first taste of the spotlight, becoming a definitive LA record and earning acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, The FourOhFive and more.

Fast forward to 2018, and Poolside just saw a massive performance with LCD Soundsystem at Santa Barbara Bowl and an official remix of Tycho’s Horizon. The forthcoming Poolside U.S. tour has stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Detroit, and Brooklyn.

