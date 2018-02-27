Phoenix Skatercon 3 – A Celebration of Skate Culture

Drop into Paradise Valley Skatepark on Saturday March 3, 2018 for Phoenix SkaterCon #3. Spend the day with the skate fam enjoying the biggest skate-culture celebration this year in Phoenix Arizona, with live music by DI, Chuck Treece of McRad, Steve Steadham and Since We Were Kids! There will be an all divisions bowl contest and a kids skate clinic. Over 50 skate-related vendors and artists will be on exhibit along with a Vintage Skate Swap, pro and legend meet and greets and panel discussions. This event is one day only, so get rolling and be part of the celebration. Tickets are available now at phxskatercon.com