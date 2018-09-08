Paris Surf & Skateboard Film Festival 2018

The third edition of Paris Surf & Skate Film Festival (PSSFF) will take place Sept 27 – 30, 2018 at Secret Place, the former cinema known as the Warehouse, located at 7 St. Francis Pressensé, Paris 14e, France. This year’s program features an international competition of 15 independent and unpublished films inspired by surfing and skateboarding composed of documentaries and short film programs, out-of-competition screenings, previews, a jury prize-giving, meetings, discussions, surfing and skateboarding video projections, photo exhibitions, DJ sets & concerts & more…

In the surfing category, PSSFF will feature two documentaries that look at the emergence of surfing in Africa including “Beyond” which features surfers along the African coast still discovering virgin surf spots and “Big Wata”, which follows the daily life of a surf school in the heart of a village in Sierra Leone. Also in the surf category is “Momentum Generation” about the rise of a generation that marks the history of surfing.

In the skateboarding category, PSSFF will feature “Made In Venice” which tells the history of the Venice Skatepark, “Minding The Gap” which follows three skaters from adolescence to adulthood and “Tanta qu’on ira vers l’Est” which features a skate trip to Europe.

PSSFF will also feature a selection of short films that take a contemporary look at skateboarding and surfing including: “Africa Riding: Ghana”, “L’Or Bleu”, “Awen”, “Build Ramps No Walls”, “The Outriders”, Changing Point”, “The Beginning is Always Today”, “Trash”, and “Bickford Park’s”.

About PSSFF:

The idea of ​​organizing the Paris Surf & Skateboard Film Festival ( PSSFF ) was born from the meeting of passionate people from the worlds of surfing, skateboarding and image after a realization that there were many film productions on surfing and skateboarding and that these were not very visible in the Parisian cinemas. As video is an integral part of these cultures, PSSFF wanted to create an event that offers space for all those stories that tell stories. Stories of the past, present and future.

More infos on our website: www.pssff.fr

A REAL FILM FESTIVAL

The festival’s singularity is to program an international selection of independent and often unpublished films, inspired by these two cultures. All films are intended to be broadcast in cinemas and offer a reflection going well beyond the simple sports practice, offering another look at societal themes.

A TRUE CULTURAL EVENT

In parallel with screenings, the PSSFF’s OFF invests the cinema terrace to offer outdoor projections of surf & skateboard videos, exhibitions (art & photos), demos & sessions, video workshops, DJ Sets & lives, etc.

THE TEAM

Programming: Elodie Salles , Julien Potart , David Couliau

Communication and partnership: Guillaume Le Goff , Stéphane Borgne

Press: Elodie Salles , Guillaume Le Goff

Logistics: David Turakiewicz

http://www.pssff.fr/newsletter/launch_2018.html