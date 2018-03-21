Otto World Premiere at Juice Magazine in Venice California

Today, Juice Magazine will be hosting a once in a lifetime event online for the world debut of OTTO, a powerhouse trio consisting of Tye Trujillo, Bryan Noah Ferretti and Jonah Abraham. This momentous and historic event is an invitation only filming episode for Juice Live on location in Venice, California, with a heavy line up of select skate/surf/music VIPs and special guests. Please watch online to join in on the celebration at www.facebook.com/JuiceMagazine and www.JuiceMagazine.com.

The day will start with a “Drop In” live interview show with Tye Trujillo [Korn] and his dad, Robert Trujillo [Metallica/Suicidal Tendencies], with hosts, Dan Levy and Eric “Tuma” Britton. Tune in at 3pm at www.facebook.com/JuiceMagazine.

At 6pm, tune in online for special guests arrival at this private debut of OTTO’s first show ever. At 7pm, you can watch the OTTO show live at www.JuiceMagazine.com.

We invite everyone to go and see Otto play live on April 1, 2018, at noon at the Venice Skatepark, which will be a featured event at the Four-Twenty Games Los Angeles, along with a skate contest with a prize purse of $20,000 hosted by Bucky Lasek and Dave Duncan. Tickets and more information about this gig available at https://420games.org/

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
