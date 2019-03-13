OJ Wheels – Eric Dressen is Back On The Juice

OJ Wheels is proud to welcome OG team rider Eric Dressen back to the Juice. What better way to hype up the announcement, then getting some of the crew together and firing up the session at San Diego’s Linda Vista park. OJ Wheels is hyped to have ya back, Dressen!

Film: Austin Ayub (@austin_ayub)

Hit the link to learn about Elite WAY TOO FAST Urethane: http://bit.ly/Elite_Urethane

Click here to shop the latest Elite Urethane: http://bit.ly/Shop_Elite

SUBSCRIBE

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
