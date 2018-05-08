Ohana Festival 2018 Set for Sept 28-30 at Doheny State Beach

OHANA FESTIVAL will once again return to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA for a third year this September with performances from Eric Church, Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons, Beck, Norah Jones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amos Lee, Liz Phair and many others (full line-up below). The three-day festival–set for Friday, September 28, Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30–celebrates some of the top singers, songwriters and musicians, taking place just steps away from one of Southern California’s most iconic beaches.

The initial 2018 OHANA line-up is as follows: Eric Church, Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons, Norah Jones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amos Lee, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, Nikki Lane, Bahamas, Switchfoot w/ Rob Machado, John Doe Folk Trio, Plague Vendor, Andrew Macmahon & The Wilderness, Hiss Golden Messenger, The White Buffalo, NoMBe, Fantastic Negrito, The War + Treaty, Lauren Ruth Ward, Allan Rayman, Dave Hause, Nick Hakim, Kevin Devine, Billy Raffoul, Timmy Curran, Lilly Hiatt, The Palms, Desure, The Alive.

Tickets for OHANA go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10:00 AM (PT) at www.ohanafest.com. Single day GA passes start at $99.75, weekend GA passes are $275, single day VIP passes are $499.00, and VIP weekend passes are $1,200, all prices are + fees. A portion of the proceeds from OHANA will benefit the San Onofre Parks Foundation, a California non-profit that cooperatively works with the California State Parks to develop, preserve and enhance the recreation and experience of California’s unique and beautiful coastal parks. OHANA is produced by Live Nation.

