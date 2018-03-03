OBX Shred Fest 2018

The 3rd Annual Dare2Care OBX Shred Fest will be held Saturday, May 19, 2018, from 1:30pm-8:30pm at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head, North Carolina. This family-friendly event will feature live music on two separate stages by multiple bands including the return of the Dare2Care OBX Shredders, as well as pro skateboarding demos, art, raffles, food and beverages. This year’s Shred Fest will host several new activities including the Community Pop Up Shop, a “Ladies Only SK8” session, and an invite only “Grom Grind” showcasing up-and-coming 12 and under shredders. Stay tuned for an announcement regarding headlining bands. Last year it was The Pharcyde and Southern Culture On The Skids. This year’s line up will be hesh and fresh guaranteed!

Shred Fest is an annual fundraiser for Dare2Care OBX that builds awareness for Veterans and encourages inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in the Outer Banks community, while supporting programs for these groups. Shred Fest 2018 kicks off with a special ceremony honoring WWII and Korean War Veterans presented by Special Olympic Athletes and area Veterans at 2pm.

For more information about Shred Fest, visit Dare2Care OBX on Facebook or to become a sponsor email [email protected] The Shred Fest music lineup and tickets will be available soon at Dare2CareOBX.com.

Shred Fest 2018 is brought to you by the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, the Outer Banks Voice, Max Radio of the Carolinas, and To The T Public Relations. Thanks to all of the sponsors, organizations, volunteers, and attendees who have made the past two Shred Fests such huge successes.

The success of the 2017 Shred Fest enabled Dare2Care OBX to donate $3,000 to the nonprofit organization the Motu Music Foundation. The donation supported the continuance of free year round music lessons for people with special needs, including Dare County’s first inclusive rock band the Dare2Care OBX Shredders (a 10 person band made up of members of the IDD and typically developing communities).

“Bubby has spent his entire life using music as a way to relax, dream, and enter a realm beyond reality,” said T-Gay Albert, the sister and guardian of the Dare2Care OBX Shredder’s lead guitarist, Bubby Barkley. “His love for all genres allows him to be in Hawaii with Elvis, at Folsom with Johnny, or riding the plains with Garth. Being a member of the Shredders has made his dream a reality. A true performer at heart, Bubby is at home on stage with his fellow band members.”

The Shredders debuted at Shred Fest 2017 and have since continued their free music lessons with Outer Banks musician and 2018 International Blues Challenge Semifinalist Ruth Wyand and guest instructors John Wilkinson and Shelli Gates of the Motu Music Foundation.

“The Motu Music Foundation’s mission is to engage all musicians in creating, playing and performing music,” said Shelli Gates of the Motu Music Foundation. “Our involvement with The Shredders not only fulfills our mission, but also gives us back so much. We are thrilled to continue to support this program and watch the joy music brings to not only The Shredders, but also to their fans.”

In February, Dare2Care OBX will be expanding their music program by offering free monthly jam sessions at local businesses for area Veterans. Each month, a guest musician will come and jam with Veterans and other people that are interested. The Motu Music Foundation will provide loaner instruments or you can bring your own so anyone can join in. The Manteo High School Interact Club donated $500 toward this new Veteran music initiative.

“We must continue to shine the spotlight on Dare County as a leader in inclusiveness,” said Dare2Care OBX founder and radio broadcaster Lisa Brickhouse Davis. “The Dare2Care OBX Shred Fest is not just about integration, but also about total inclusiveness and fun for one and all. I am proud to work with so many amazing and kind hearted community members that will make the 3rd Annual Dare2Care OBX Shred Fest the best yet.”