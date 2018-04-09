Obey Brings You The Misfits

“Mommy, can I go out and kill tonight?” NO, but you can come out this Friday, April 13th, to the OBEY store in Irvine, California, located 17353 Derian Ave, and play 1$ tattoo roulette to cover up your shoddy stick and poke. Obey is also releasing a Misfits-themed collection that you already know is gonna be heat. Come drink a beer or two and hangout and meet some rad people. The event is going on between 6pm to 10pm, so make sure you come by and make an appearance and don’t forget to have a blast.

– Words by Dylan O'Neal

https://obeyclothing.com/

https://www.facebook.com/obeyclothing/

https://www.instagram.com/OBEYCLOTHING/

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
