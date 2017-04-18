O.G. Sk8 Jam Bowl Series 2017

Concrete Disciples and Skate Park Association present the 2017 O.G. Jam Series featuring divisions for Men 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60+ and a Ladies Division for 25 and over. Please visit www.OGJamSeries.com for more info for pre-registering and attending.

Events include:

May 20 – Fontana South – 16581 Filbert Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 (3pm-9pm)

Aug 26 – The Cove – 1401 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (4pm-9pm)

Sept 16 – Academy Skatepark – 1410 Vantage Court, Vista, CA 92081 (Noon to 6pm)

Oct – TBA

Nov – Championships – The Yard – Palm Springs, CA

The OG Jam was founded by Jeff Greenwood of “Concrete Disciples” and Heidi Lemmon of “Skate Park Association” as a way to promote health and fitness for older riders. Neither thought they would have a big turnout or many sponsors, but they were wrong on both counts. The OG Jam series now boasts 5 stops, all in partnership with the skatepark and city that hosts the event. With over 75 loyal riders, all over 30 and a few in the 60’s division, and the series has shed light on the older rider who often rides harder and better than many of the younger riders. The contests are free and the crew is 100% volunteer. The original crew started out with Jeff, Heidi, Earl and a borrowed bullhorn for announcing. Today the O.G. Jam Series has a PA system, great sponsors and: Joe Contreras head judge, Jeff Ramos on the mic, Tracy Martinez product and new comer to the OG Jam, and OG from Wicked Wahine days, and Todd Williams on web and art. The contests are free to enter and everyone is welcome. Every year they have a few ladies out there blasting and so this year they have added a ladies division: 25 and over.

The OG Jam crew also produces The Venice Ladies Jam in conjunction with the City of Los Angeles and Venice Rec and Parks. This year it will be on July 29, 2017 at the Venice Skatepark. For more information contact [email protected] www.OGjamseries.com Facebook: OG Jam Series