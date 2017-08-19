O.G. Jam Series At The Cove Skatepark In Santa Monica California Tomorrow 4pm-9pm!

Concrete Disciples and Skate Park Association present the 2017 O.G. Jam Series featuring skateboarding contest divisions for Men 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60+ and a Ladies Division for 25 and over. Please visit www.OGJamSeries.com for more info for pre-registering and attending. Tomorrow, August 19th, 2017, the O.G. Jam lands in Santa Monica, California at The Cove Skatepark located at 1401 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (4pm-9pm).

Upcoming O.G. Jam Events include:

Sept 16 – Pedlow Skatepark – 17334 Victory Blvd. Van Nuys, CA 91406 (Noon to 6pm)

Oct 14 – Skatelab – 4226 Valley Fair St, Simi Valley, CA 93063 (1-6pm)

Nov 18 – Championships – The Yard – Palm Springs, CA (2pm)

The OG Jam was founded by Jeff Greenwood of “Concrete Disciples” and Heidi Lemmon of “Skate Park Association” as a way to promote health and fitness for older riders. Neither thought they would have a big turnout or many sponsors, but they were wrong on both counts. The OG Jam series now boasts 5 stops, all in partnership with the skatepark and city that hosts the event. With over 75 loyal riders, all over 30 and a few in the 60’s division, and the series has shed light on the older rider who often rides harder and better than many of the younger riders. The contests are free to enter and everyone is welcome. Every year they have a few ladies out there blasting and so this year they have added a ladies division: 25 and over.

