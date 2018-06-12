O.G. JAM SERIES 2018 KICKS OFF JUNE 23RD AT THE SKATELAB IN SIMI VALLEY, CA

OG Jam Series…for fun, for health and fitness! For more info, please visit: http://www.ogjamseries.com/ Jeff Greenwood and Heidi Lemmon started working together in the late 90s’ on promoting skateparks. Heidi was trying to get them built (SPAUSA) and Jeff was starting a website (Concrete Disciples) to showcase the parks. They started out sharing information that would be useful for cities that needed more information on skateparks. Years later, Jeff had some serious health issues and Heidi was surprised to see him skating one day, fully recovered. They talked about the health benefits of skateboarding and thought it would be fun to do a free series for older skaters based on health and fitness. Chris Mahoney and *Steve Wright, LA city Pedlow skatepark staff, had worked with Heidi in the past on school skateboarding programs and contests and offered to partner for the first event. They thought there might be a handful of guys who would come but no one thought they would get any sponsors. Wrong on both counts!

The OG Jam’s first event was at Pedlow Skatepark in Los Angeles. They didn’t have a PA system but Pedlow brought out tents, tables and chairs. Earl Okinaka volunteered to help with judging and fliers. They were off to a humble start but sponsors and participants donated time, services and product to make the series come to life with flyers, t-shirts, judging, stickers, etc. and great turnouts at all five stops.

OG Jam is now going into the 7th year and is still 100% volunteer & free entry.

Many thanks to:

Our Sponsors (Sponsors)

Art – Earl Okinaka, Richard Sanchez and Gabriel Rivera; art for logo, fliers, stickers & tee shirts

Event Production – Jeff Greenwood & Heidi Lemmon

Our Volunteer Army – Participants chip in with their own skills whether its music, set up, clean up, judging, pr, photography, filming, registration or guarding the prizes.

*Steve Wright, a lifelong skater, was recovering from his own health issues in 2011 and was anxious to skate again. Today, he is fully recovered and competing in the 60+ division!

How much does it cost to enter?

All our events are free to enter, you heard right, $0.00

Is there any practice time?

The only set aside practice time is 20-30 minutes prior to your heat. the session should be limited to only skaters in that upcoming heat. Most skaters find that there is time before the event starts the day of the contest and also visit the skatepark during their regular operating hours.

Can I bring some friends or family to watch?

This varies from skatepark to skatepark according to their policies. As we are non-profit we can’t always allow free access inside the skatparks to watch since we aren’t really renting the skatepark.

What are the Divisions?

Event Skating Order:

50-59

60+

30-39 (+ Girls as needed)

40-49

Judging?

1) What are judges looking for?

Judges give a score (0-10) based on their interpretation os overall flow, usage of the various parts of the given pool, speed, and line variations. Tricks are good if they are done smoothly and fit well into line. Falls/Bails cost severe points deductions.

2) Top 2 scores out of 3 are kept and added up from all judges, the highest number of points wins.

3) Ties will be broken with their 3rd Score if needed in the top 3. After 3rd place we will allow for ties.

*Best Tricks:

Sometimes we give out special awards for Best Tricks, or gnarliest slams, or great ambassadorships. Those are decided during the competition by the judges. Note, No points are given to the winners for the overall Series points.

How are the overall series points calculated?

Overall Series Points:

1st Place – 500 + # of skaters placed above division

2nd Place – 425 + # of skaters placed above division

3rd Place – 375 + # of skaters placed above division

4th Place – 325 + # of skaters placed above division

5th Place – 275 + # of skaters placed above division

6th Place – 225 + # of skaters placed above division

7th place – 175 + # of skaters placed above division

8th place – 125 + # of skaters placed above division

All placings beyond here get 100 for competing.

Can a professional Skatebaorder enter?

Yes, we’ve had many pros and former pros compete against relative beginners. We want everyone to enter and have fun even if your skating against someone who has beaten Tony Hawk in the past.

Can you have a contest where I live (enter your city here)?

We would honestly love to have more events in other parts of the country, but since we take in no $$$ we do not have any budgets for travel and lodging and the like. We would encourage you to build your local area a series like ours. It takes a lot of work, but you can do it too.

Can I volunteer to help?

Yes, we need some volunteers for each event usually. Hit up Heidi Lemmon or Jeff Greenwood before the event if possible to see where we can use help.

Contact:

Media Relations / Skater Inquiries

Jeff Greenwood: [email protected]

Event Coordination and Volunteering

Heidi Lemon: [email protected]