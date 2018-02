We don’t get too hyped about skating handrails around here, but if you consider handrails the holy grail of skateboarding, then we can only hope you attack them with the same perfection, grit and determination as Nyjah… goddamn…

To commemorate Nyjah’s video, “Til Death” and his first pro model Nike shoe, Element has released a limited edition deck, available in 8.1” Nyjah Concave.

The limited edition Nyjah Board is now available here.