New Skatepark Grants from Tony Hawk Foundation

SKATEPARKS BIG AND SMALL The Tony Hawk Foundation has announced its latest Skatepark Grants, both for its national grant program as well as the regional Built to Play Skatepark Grant Program, made in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. Sometimes a skatepark can make the biggest impact in a small community, and this semester there are plenty of small towns stepping up to build substantial concrete skateparks for their youth. Click below to find out where. GRANTS
Thumbs up to Wyandotte, Michigan, where the community and local leaders worked together to earn a Built to Play Skatepark Grant for the small town of about 25,000.
BUILT TO PLAY’S TREVOR STAPLES THF’s man in Michigan, Built to Play Skatepark Manager Trevor Staples, was recently featured on the BTP Web site about his work in Southeast Michigan and Western New York to help communities there take advantage of the special opportunity that is the Built to Play Skatepark Program. Learn more about the program and the man behind it. TREVOR TALKS
DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT! Double your contribution and your impact—inquire about employee giving programs and matching gifts at your workplace and help THF continue building concrete change. Contact THF to learn more. LEARN MORE
MEET GALLUP NM’S CECELY TODACHEENIE Skater and skatepark advocate Cecely Todacheenie led the effort to get Gallup, New Mexico’s skatepark built last year, which included earning a Tony Hawk Foundation Skatepark Grant for her group’s hard work in 2016. Read more about what makes this skatepark advocate tick. CECELY
NEW SKATEPARKS Taylor, Texas – #558 (14,500 sq. ft.): 200 E 4th St, Taylor, TX 76574

LaGrange, Georgia – #559 (15,000 sq. ft.): LaGrange Skatepark, 400 Bull St. LaGrange, GA 30240

Charlottesville, Virginia – #560 (14,500 sq. ft.): McIntire Park, US-250 BYP, Charlottesville, VA 22901
The sun sets over Taylor, Texas as a new dawn breaks for this small town’s skaters. Photo: Oscar Davila

Information

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
