New Skatepark Grants from Tony Hawk Foundation

SKATEPARKS BIG AND SMALL The Tony Hawk Foundation has announced its latest Skatepark Grants, both for its national grant program as well as the regional Built to Play Skatepark Grant Program, made in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. Sometimes a skatepark can make the biggest impact in a small community, and this semester there are plenty of small towns stepping up to build substantial concrete skateparks for their youth.