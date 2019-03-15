New Skatepark Grants from Tony Hawk Foundation

|SKATEPARKS BIG AND SMALL The Tony Hawk Foundation has announced its latest Skatepark Grants, both for its national grant program as well as the regional Built to Play Skatepark Grant Program, made in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. Sometimes a skatepark can make the biggest impact in a small community, and this semester there are plenty of small towns stepping up to build substantial concrete skateparks for their youth. Click below to find out where. GRANTS
|BUILT TO PLAY’S TREVOR STAPLES THF’s man in Michigan, Built to Play Skatepark Manager Trevor Staples, was recently featured on the BTP Web site about his work in Southeast Michigan and Western New York to help communities there take advantage of the special opportunity that is the Built to Play Skatepark Program. Learn more about the program and the man behind it. TREVOR TALKS
|MEET GALLUP NM’S CECELY TODACHEENIE Skater and skatepark advocate Cecely Todacheenie led the effort to get Gallup, New Mexico’s skatepark built last year, which included earning a Tony Hawk Foundation Skatepark Grant for her group’s hard work in 2016. Read more about what makes this skatepark advocate tick. CECELY
NEW SKATEPARKS
Taylor, Texas – #558 (14,500 sq. ft.): 200 E 4th St, Taylor, TX 76574
LaGrange, Georgia – #559 (15,000 sq. ft.): LaGrange Skatepark, 400 Bull St. LaGrange, GA 30240
Charlottesville, Virginia – #560 (14,500 sq. ft.): McIntire Park, US-250 BYP, Charlottesville, VA 22901
