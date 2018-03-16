NDAAZ “Stronghold Society” World Premiere Single

Check out NDAAZ “Stronghold Society” World Premiere! The single was produced by Adam Stewart with Master Clock Audio, and written in tribute to Stronghold Society, a non-profit whose mission is to inspire confidence, creativity, hope, and ambition for the youth of Native communities and non-Native communities through empowerment, arts programs, skateboarding and athletic activities while encouraging youth to take action to live a healthy life in mind, body, and spirit.

NDAAZ is a Denver-based band, whose members descend from Chiricahua Apache, Dine’, Southern Ute and Latino ancestry. NDAAZ  is a Dine’/Chiricahua Apache word meaning heavy, and their music speaks to socially relevant issues affecting the people of the Americas, from Alaska all the way down to Patagonia, hence the “Native American Metal” title they have been labeled with. 

NDAAZ is a down-to-earth band that loves to mingle with the crowd and have been working hard on building a fan base throughout the Americas.  Although well-known in the Native community, the word is starting to spread amongst the worldwide mainstream that you will definitely get your money’s worth when you witness their musical “ceremony.” 

“We are all related.” – Mitakuya Oyasin

Band Members
Zen: Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals
Deno: Lead Vocals
Dor: Bass, Backing Vocals
Learn more about NDAAZ at www.reverbnation.com/ndaaz
Learn more about Stronghold Society at: http://strongholdsociety.org/

March 16, 2018

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
