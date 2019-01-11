Nathan Florence Surf Skate Style

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I first heard of surfskate style when I was pretty young. I grew up surrounded by surfing, always watching surf movies, and looking up to all the top guys at the time. They all had sick style. My friends and I talked about who we liked best and who we wanted to surf like. We got into skating at a young age from my mom and then from being a part of Vans!

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

Good style goes a long way. You could be a really good surfer, but if you have terrible style it takes away a lot from your surfing. The same goes for skating. I’ve always looked up to Bruce Irons style. He is so casual and makes everything look like it’s the easiest thing ever. Both my brothers have really good style; Ivan probably the best of us. John is so smooth, casual looking, and reads a wave better than probably anyone. The Fletcher family has super cool style too. Love the way Greyson skates, so wild and unique, but under control at the same time! Nate surfs similar.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

I think skating influenced surfing a little more. There are a couple surfers that are really good skateboarders and they seemed to transfer doing airs and things from skating to their surfing. My brother John, Nathan Fletcher, Matt Meola, Eric Geiselman are just a few of them. Surfing and skating seemed to have been connected for a long time, since the whole Dogtown era.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

I feel like style is very important. It can add so much to your sport if it’s on point. The smoother, cooler, and easier you make it look, the better your surfing/skating looks. Skill plays a big role in surfing and skating of course, but style has a big part, too.

Nathan Florence. Photo © Tillotson Nathan Florence. Photo © Tillotson

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

