N-Men Movie in the Works

N-4 Life: The Untold Story of the N-Men

In 1975, a group of rowdy teenagers in Sacramento, California started skating empty swimming pools. What sets them apart? They’ve never stopped.

Their impact on the world of skateboarding has been global. Over the past 40 years, they have influenced many of the best pro skaters in the world and have continued to remain relevant to the sport and to the industry. They kept their pools a secret and few have heard of them. They were inclusive, never exclusive. If you could find them, keep up with them and charge hard, you were one of them. It was never about fame or fortune, just the pure soul of hardcore skating. It was and is a movement.

Their story has never been told. Until now.

If you have any N-Men film, video, photos or stories you would like to contribute to this important historical film, please email [email protected]

Filmmaker Info:

“My name is James Sweigert. I am a filmmaker and a Sacramento native currently residing in Los Angeles. I first saw the N-Men in 1976 when I became a member of the Sierra Wave Skateboard Park in Rancho Cordova, California. I saw them and skated with them a few times through the ’80s, then I lost touch. 25 years later, I found them and they are still at it. They have never stopped. It inspired me to produce and direct a documentary about this legendary crew of men, and now women, and we are scheduled to release the film in 2015 for the 40th Anniversary of the N-Men.