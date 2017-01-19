MUSINK Tattoo Convention, Car Show & Concert Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary March 17-19

A three day weekend with tats, hotrods & punk rock featuring Pennywise, NOFX, The Used and Bad Religion and more…

America’s largest tattoo and music festival, Travis Barker’s MUSINK, presented by KROQ, is coming to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA where it will celebrate its 10th year on March 17, 18, and 19, 2017. The three-day tattoo convention, car show and concert will feature hundreds of world-renowned tattoo artists, Famous Stars and Straps presents the Low ‘N’ Slow Car Show, a vendor village and music from headliners NOFX, The Used, Bad Religion, Pennywise, and more.

An impressive initial list of tattoo artists can be seen below, with a number of them flying in from around the world to partake in this year’s festival. Participants include: Jack Rudy, Robert Atkinson, Shamrock Social Club, Nikko Hurtado, Juan Puente, Small Paul, Holie Glory Tattoo, Franco Vescovi, Baba, Corey Miller, Vic Back, Eddie Tana, Elm Street Tattoo, Britton McFetridge, Alex Trufant, Spotlight Tattoo, Chuey Quintanar, Eric Gonzalez, True Tattoo, Little Frank, Lynn King, Yushi Tattoo, Rich Pineda, Shawn Barber, Kim Saigh, Royal Peacock Tattoo Parlor, Big Gus, Bob Tyrrell, Goethe and many more…

Oliver Peck, judge on the hit television show Ink Master on Spike TV, MUSINK alumni, acclaimed tattoo artist and owner of Elm Street Tattoo and True Tattoo says, “MUSINK is one of my faves. Always busy, always fun, always has great music and of course, a lot of the best tattooers in the world.”

Famous Stars And Straps and Tribal Streetwear have announced the return of The Low ‘N’ Slow Car Show at this year’s MUSINK. The show will display the best selection of custom rides, American classics and lowriders in Southern California, handpicked by Travis Barker and Bobby Tribal.

The full music lineup for MUSINK is as follows:

Friday, March 17: NOFX, The Vandals, Lagwagon, A Wilhelm Scream

Saturday, March 18: The Used, Glassjaw, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Hell or Highwater

Sunday, March 19: Bad Religion, Pennywise, Swingin’ Utters

A number of general and VIP ticketing options are available for purchase at http://www.MusinkFest.com.

All ages are welcome, and kids 7 years old and under get in free.

MUSINK hours are 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM on Friday, March 17, 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM on Saturday, March 18, and 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM on Sunday, March 19.

MUSINK 2017 is produced by Bill Hardie, Travis Barker, John Reese, and Sean Akhavan. MUSINK partners include: Rockstar Energy Drink, DIXXON Flannel Company, Cosmic Fog, Golden Crown Barber Shop, Famous Stars and Straps, Johnny’s Saloon, and more.

The OC Fair & Event Center is centrally located in Southern California, just off the 405 and 55 freeways at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. The venue is convenient to all in Orange County, as well as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA is also easily accessible for those traveling from other parts of the U.S. and the world.

For more information on MUSINK, please visit:

Website: http://www.MusinkFest.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/musink

Instagram: http://instagram.com/musink_tatfest

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Musink_TatFest