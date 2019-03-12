MOTÖRHEAD Announces Record Store Day Double 7″ Single “Overkill/Bomber”

MOTÖRHEAD has announced the release of “Overkill/Bomber” on double picture disc 7″ vinyl, which will be released via BMG for Record Store Day on April 13, 2019, featuring a new 2019 remaster of the original “Overkill” single edit.

A 40th anniversary celebration of the loudest, dirtiest, bastard rock ‘n’ roll of 1979 – the year MOTÖRHEAD released the seminal Overkill and Bomber albums – the featured single edit was previously only available as the A side of the original 1979, 7″ single, “Overkill.” It will be released digitally for the first time ever on March 8, to coincide with its original release date.

This lavish double picture disc is housed in a gatefold sleeve, which features iconic photos of the band, shot by Paul Slattery on the February 8, 1979 in front of a huge MOTÖRHEAD Snaggletooth mural on the Harrow Road in Paddington, London.

Motorhead performing “Overkill” on Top Of The Pops in 1979.

To get a taste of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor in full flight in 1979, you can watch classic archive footage of the band performing both singles on Top Of The Pops from that year.

OVERKILLBOMBER

Motorhead performing “Bomber” on Top Of The Pops in 1979.

2019 marks the 40th anniversary of both the Overkill and Bomber albums, with this special release including both the lead singles from those albums. The celebrations will continue too, with more exciting, louder and heavier announcements to come later this year.

RSD 2019 DOUBLE 7″ SINGLE

“OVERKILL”

Side A: “Overkill”

Side B: ‘Too Late Too Late”

“BOMBER”

Side A: “Bomber”

Side B: “Over The Top”

Be sure to visit ﻿www.iMotorhead.com for news and updates all year long!

Information

Written by March 12, 2019Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | JUICEMAGAZINE@GMAIL.COM
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2019 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

%d bloggers like this: