Mi Sphere 360 Camera Review with Jeff Ho and Dan Levy

Jeff Ho, Skateboarding Hall of Fame Icon and International Surfboard Builders Hall of Famer, and Dan Levy, Assistant Editor, photographer and filmer for Juice Magazine, review the new Xiaomi Mi Sphere 360 Camera. It’s innovation for everyone.

Dan Levy says, “The Mi Sphere 360 is a camera with two lenses on it that shoots 180 degrees on both sides and it is one of the most revolutionary cameras I’ve ever worked with. It shoots full perspective 360, so you can shoot it in different modes like tiny planet, mirror ball, crystal ball, flat, pano and virtual reality mode. You can also shoot time-lapse clips and slow motions clips.

The Mi Sphere 360 camera is really small and compact, so you can literally keep it in your pocket in the cool case that comes with it. It also comes with a selfie stick, which doubles as a tripod. It’s really easy to use and it’s really fun to use. It opens up a new dimension to creative ways to shoot video and photos with new and unique perspectives.”

9 year old Sky Brown is amazing! She just got back from the grand opening of the new @Skateistan school in Cambodia…

Jeff Ho says, “The Mi Sphere 360 camera has a lens on both sides so you can get the whole room in the shot. You can get shots from the floor up for from the sky down, or you can hold it and get a panoramic 360 view of everything around you. It’s really lightweight and portable, so you can take it with you anywhere, and it’s really easy to operate. It’s awesome.”

Venice Beach Boardwalk Skate with Xiaomi Mi Sphere 360

Dan explained, “I skated down the Venice Beach boardwalk with it and we shot photos and video at the Venice Mardi Gras parade recently and it opens up a whole dimension to getting creative with a camera.

Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade!

We shot with Chuck D from Public Enemy and Prophets of Rage at his first solo art show “Behind The Seen” and we shot 360 photos and video of the whole gallery with Jeff and Chuck D in it and it was cool. You get to feel like you’re there, no matter where you are or what you’re shooting. You get to see 360, so it’s like if you had eyes in the back of your head. It’s awesome. We’ve had so much fun with this camera already, and we’re going to do so much more. It’s water resistant, so you can get near the ocean and you can take it out in the snow and the rain. It’s just a really good time. We highly recommend getting this camera. It’s really fun.”

Chuck D "Behind The Seen" Art Show 360 Walk through of the opening reception for Chuck D's first solo art show. Chuck D is a multi-platinum recording artist, a Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and a revolutionary. In his first exhibition of fine art, the legendary frontman of Public Enemy and Prophets of Rage is showcasing his works in an exhibition titled "Behind the Seen".

The Mi Sphere 360 camera utilizes the Mi Sphere Camera app for a full range of options for tethering to your phone and shooting photos and recording video without having to be in the images or clips. You can be up to 50 meters away from the camera and operate the camera from your phone. You can also edit your photos and clips in the app, as well as set up a timer for shooting group shots.

360 view of the opening reception for Chuck D's first solo art show.

The editing capabilities within the Mi Sphere Camera app open up a whole new world to what you can do with your Mi Sphere 360 clips and photos. The app includes multiple filters to have fun with including “fleet”, which has a sepia tone feel, and “youth”, which has a vibrant tone, and “toon”, which gives you an animation style shot and “sketch”, which turns your photos and video into a drawing with sketch effects. You can also take screen shots from your photos and video clips if you see a cool angle or perspective that you want to share on social media.

Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade 360

The camera comes with a selfie stick, a camera pouch, a user manual and a USB cable for charging that you can plug into any outlet. The top of the camera has a power/mode button, a mic, as well as a Wi-Fi button and indicator, and a Shutter/OK button.

Sky Brown interview by Jeff Ho at Juice 9 year old super grom, and skateboarding ambassador, Sky Brown, came by the Juice Magazine office today to be interviewed by surf/skate icon, Jeff Ho, for the next issue of JUICE MAGAZINE.

The front of the camera has the lens, battery indicator, a photo status indicator, and a video status indicator, which you can set to show a blue light when it’s turned on. The power/mode button allows you to switch manually from video to photo in the blink of an eye.

Marky Clements 360 view of the Church bowl and more!

The bottom of the camera includes the buzzer indicator, the tripod thread, charging contacts and the selfie stick lock. The side of the camera contains the slot for your microSD card and mini-USP port for charging the camera.

Lonny Hiramoto, Matt Lemond, Shota Kubo , Lester Kasai, Bennett Harada, Lance Mountain, Pat Ngoho, Christian Hosoi,…

It’s very important to get the best microSD memory cards to capture all of your excellent Mi Sphere 360 clips and photos. Recommended microSD cards include: Sandisk Extreme US 32G (SDSQXNE-032G-ZN6MA), Sandisk Extreme ProUS 32G (SDSDQXP-032G-Z46A), Kington Us 32G (SDCA3), Kingston US 32G (SDCAC), Lexar 1000x U3 32G, Lexar 633x 32G, Transcend U3 V30 32g, or the Sony u3 16G (SR-16UX2).

Through the Mi Sphere Camera app, you can also control resolution, ISO, white balance, exposure compensation, recording cycle, remaining video time, exposure time, bracketing, download controls, WiFi settings, memory card formatting, preview mode, auto turn off, buzzer sounds and LED light as well as camera gyro calibration.

Bennett Harada Vans Combi 360 Run

The Mi Sphere 360 also has a built-in phone gyroscope to bring stability and different exciting viewpoints to your photos and clips. You can also preset the video recording for short 10 second videos or determine the time length in the presets or you can film for as long as your memory card will hold. For example, if you have a 16GB memory card, you would be able to record for 50 minutes!

Venice Beach

You can record a 2k sports event video at 60 frames per second, or a 4k HD video at 30 frames per second, and adjust ISO, exposure and white balance to record a video in low light. You can take this camera anywhere and it’s great for filming day or night, as well as in the sun and snow, rain or shine.

Christian Hosoi Skates full pipe at MaxfieldLA

Check out some of the sample photos and video that we’ve captured with the Mi Sphere 360 camera here, and purchase these Mi Sphere 360 cameras on Amazon.com for $299.99 at https://www.amazon.com/xiaomi

Pat Ngoho at Maxfield 360 Version

Venice Beach 360 Skate with Marky Clements​

Posted by Marky Clements on Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Happy 3rd Birthday to @riotgetsradical !!!

Cape Fear River Downtown Wilmington North Carolina with Marky Clements

Sky Brown skates Venice Skatepark

Downhill Dogs Venice

Xiaomi Mi Sphere 360 Camera Technical Review:

Xiaomi was founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur, Lei Jun, who believes that high-quality technology doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Xiaomi creates remarkable hardware, software and internet services for and with the help of its Mi fans.

Mi Sphere Camera Kit 360 Degree Panoramic Camera 23.88MP 3.5K Video Recording