Matty Jessee – Juice Magazine State of Skate Interview

Matty Jessee

Age: 9

Hometown: Oakland, California

Sponsors: Justified Threads, Salt Rags, 51 Fifty Energy, Orbit Skate Shop, Bell Skate Helmets.

What set-up are you riding right now?

7.5 inch Salt Rags deck, MOB Grip, Bones Wheels, Thunder Titanium Lights, Bones Swiss and Bones Soft Bushings.

What’s the most fun DIY, skater-built or renegade spot that you’ve skated lately?

Funnest spot that I have skated lately is a construction area in Oakland. There are sets of steel beams to ollie a big gap. Also, a sketchy quarter pipe thingy with a cement chunk at the top for coping. Fun to do blunts, disasters, etc. Unfortunately, we went back last week, and it was gone.

Have you ever built something to skate?

We’ve built lots of stuff. It’s so fun. Last year we built a really cool set up under an abandoned parking garage. It stayed dry during the rain. We had a box, kicker ramp, and a sweet rail. A bunch of bikers found out about the spot, and then, one day, all the stuff had been stolen. I like skating everything, especially street. I really like ledges right now, and grinding really rough street stuff. Super fun. Stairs and gaps are always a blast. Our local skate park in West Oakland, Town Park, has just been totally built new by Levis! I love skating everything there. There are some sweet rails and really cool harrier barrier type features. It’s so sick.

Who do you like to skate with these days?

I like skating with Jesse Boudreau. He is on flow for Foundation and is just so sick. Street and tranny. He should be pro. I also like skating with JT Miller. He is a 14-year-old ripper and we are best friends. I have my crew at Town Park, Malaki, Vin and Rainey. We skate the park and street skate together. Of course, I love skating with my Dad!

Best skate graphic you have seen lately?

I like the white Orbit Skate graphic, and I’ve had a sneak peak at some new Salt Rag graphics that look sick. I like anything with skulls and stuff.

Best thing you’ve skated in a skatepark?

I like skating all the rails at the skatepark in L.A. near downtown. It’s a Street League park. It’s small, but it has lots of sweet rails.

Favorite skateboarders of all time?

Chris Cole, Karl Watson and Jesse Boudreau.

Is there anything that hasn’t been built to skate yet that you’d like to see built?

Maybe some cool gaps with a creek or something going through. More realistic street type features.

Best road trip you ever took?

My Dad took me, JT, and my friend Max on an L.A. trip last year for my birthday. We went to Skatelab and then spent the weekend skating street spots. It was so fun. We found sweet spots and were out skating late at night. We even had a carpeted hallway and 4-stair right outside our hotel room. I got buck on that!

Are there any skate-related charities that you support?

My Dad supports a lot of skate related charities, especially at Town Park in Oakland. We have been supporters and donated to the park for years. I get lots and lots of decks, clothes, etc. from skate comps and from sponsors that we are always giving away to the kids at Town Park. Lots of them really need stuff, so it’s super cool.

What music have you been listening to lately?

I listen to Metal! Slipknot, Slayer, Lamb of God, Death Angel. I play guitar. My guitar teacher is Rob Cavestany, lead guitar player for Death Angel. He is so awesome!!

What do you consider the responsibilities of a professional skateboarder?

I think pros should be really nice to everyone, especially the kids. Most are super cool. They should be positive.

Which skate shops do you support most?

Orbit Skate Shop in San Leandro, CA.

Favorite skate photo of all time?

I saw a sick pic of Sheckler kickflipping over a fence and then a huge drop. Some of my favorite photos are ones of “worst skate parks ever.” Those are hilarious!!

What is your take on girls skateboarding?

Girls are rad. My friend, Minna Stess, is so sick. She is famous for dropping in on the Mega ramp.

What skateboarding memorabilia do you have that means the most to you?

Probably my first ever deck.

Who contributes the most to your local skate scene?

Keith “KDub” Williams is the number one man in Oakland for the skate scene. He is the best!!

Top three favorite skate tricks?

I don’t know. There are so many tricks to learn and work on. That is what is so sick about skating. You are never done, and always have a new favorite trick. Right now, I’m working on lots of rail stuff, feebles, lip slides, etc.

Do you think skateboarding should be in the Olympics?

I don’t know much about the Olympics, but the X Games are rad.

What is your proudest moment in skateboarding so far?

My proudest moment was my final run in the finals at The King of The Groms at the 3rd Lair in Minnesota. I had a difficult run planned out, and I was last to go. I had to have a perfect run to do well as the others had sick runs. I landed every single trick including a big kickflip off the stair set to end. I was so stoked!! I ended up winning the comp, but was more happy just to have nailed the run.

THIS IS EASILY ONE OF THE MOST STYLISH BONELESSES FOR ANY SKATER OF ANY AGE. MATTY JUST HAPPENS TO BE 9. PHOTO BY KEITH HALTERMAN

ABOUT THE JUICE MAGAZINE STATE OF SKATE:

When we started Juice Magazine 22 years ago, you could count the number of skateparks on one hand and grindable pool coping was mostly a distant memory. Now there are thousands of skateparks all over the world, along with a vast quantity of DIY spots built to skate. In 1993, the majority of skateboarders listened to punk rock or hip hop exclusively. Now skateboarders listen to almost every kind of sound created. Two decades ago, skateboarding related charities were non-existent. Today, there are numerous non-profits giving back to skateboarding in many ways. One of the most important differences between now and then is that, 22 years ago, there was a clear division between old school and new school skateboarding. Now that wall of separation has followed the same path as the Berlin Wall, allowing for an unprecedented unification of skateboarders all over the globe. Great strides have been made for girls that skate as well as the acceptance of skate history and long overdue recognition for skateboarding’s pioneers and its artifacts. At the same time, the current generation of skateboarders is taking skateboarding to new heights, previously unimaginable. As the landscape of the skateboarding industry changes on a daily basis, and the topic of skateboarding in the Olympics rears its head once again, along with the disturbing subject of who controls skateboarding being tossed about by corporate entities, we decided it was time to take a good look at the State of Skate. We asked 20 questions to 100 skateboarders, ages 8 to 58, and found that skateboarding is as diverse as the skateboarders that are addicted to it, no one controls skateboarding except skateboarders, and the State of Skate is savage and strong. Now get out there and skate tough!

