Marginal Way Halloween Skate Jam Benefit

The Halloween Jam at Marginal Way was held on Sunday, October 28th, 2018, and a faulty power generator nor the weather could not stop the madness. Skating raged as ghouls and demons skated for the best trick on the mega cinder block wall and, once power was on, Hacksaw took stage followed by Scumline, downtown and Zorched Realm delivering hellish sounds. Thanks to all sponsors, Black Market Skateshop, 35th St Skate Shop, Independent trucks, Creature, Santa Cruz, Lowcard, Deluxe, Bones and Powell Peralta. Donate to Marginal Way at www.gofundme.com/marginalwaydiy/donate

Words by John Aguilar Photos by Olga Aguilar

Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Frank Shaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar Frank Shaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Brice Niebuhr. Photo by Olga Aguilar Brice Niebuhr. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Brice Niebuhr. Photo by Olga Aguilar Brice Niebuhr. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Happy Halloween. Photo by Olga Aguilar Happy Halloween. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jason Singler. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jason Singler. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mike Des. Photo by Olga Aguilar Mike Des. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Scumline. Photo by Olga Aguilar Scumline. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Chris Burt. Photo by Olga Aguilar Chris Burt. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Scumline. Photo by Olga Aguilar Scumline. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Frank Shaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar Frank Shaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Scumline. Photo by Olga Aguilar Scumline. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Keenan Witte. Photo by Olga Aguilar Keenan Witte. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Scumline. Photo by Olga Aguilar Scumline. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Andrew Hopgood. Photo by Olga Aguilar Andrew Hopgood. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Brice Niebuhr. Photo by Olga Aguilar Brice Niebuhr. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Chris Burt. Photo by Olga Aguilar Chris Burt. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Cris Navarro. Photo by Olga Aguilar Cris Navarro. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jame. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jame. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jason Singler. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jason Singler. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Jessica. Photo by Olga Aguilar Jessica. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Keenan Witte. Photo by Olga Aguilar Keenan Witte. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Kyle. Photo by Olga Aguilar Kyle. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar Hacksaw. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Mike Des. Photo by Olga Aguilar Mike Des. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Nina Aguilar. Photo by Olga Aguilar Nina Aguilar. Photo by Olga Aguilar