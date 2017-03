Big ups to all the Seattle and Portland crew who came out to the Highline Saturday night! Grindline, Schroeder Bomb, Hideous Creep and Inebriator brought the heat and another Marginal Way DIY benefit show went up in smoke. Winner Winner Chicken Dinner skate raffle had the goods and the homies slang fresh t-shirts all for the DIY cause. Thanks for all your contributions and sicc times! MW.

– Words by Timothy Demmon – Photo by Olga Aguilar