Marc Emond Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH MARC EMOND. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY CHRIS GARRITY.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I learned how to skate at The Ocean Bowl and, in 1976, everyone there was a surf skater. I didn’t realize that people didn’t skate that way until I saw out-of-towners hit it. My friend and mentor, Jimmy McNulty, pointed it out. He ragged on them all the time.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

Surf style skating to me is fast skating, speed-lines, powerful and down-the-line. McNulty would say, “If you don’t come out of a trick going as fast or faster than you came into it, why bother?” Here is a short list of East Coasters with surfskate style: The Marlowe Brothers, Richie Holt, Pat Truitt, Billy Todd, Mark Bodolus, Luke Moore, Mondo, Charley Gonzales, Bruce Walker. For the West Coast, I will add Roy Jamieson and Darren Ho, who I think made the cover of Surfer and Skateboarder. I have to add Gunnar Huago, and ‘70s Haut team rider, Kevin Reed, just in case they are missed on other’s lists.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

I feel that surfing heavily influenced skating in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Skateboarding returned the gift in the ‘80s. Herbie Fletcher helped bring surf-style to skating. Christian Fletcher brought skating to surfing, Greyson Fletcher is bringing surf style back to skating.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

The surfskate legacy lives on today in the 21st century skatepark boom. Skaters all over the world are discovering the fun of throwing speed-lines around their local parks. At the Ocean Bowl, the second generation Furst Brothers are ripping the new surf-style. Simon Hetrick, the current East Coast surfing Champ is a regular Ocean Bowl rider. I think Pedro Barros and Greyson Fletcher skate in a modern surf-style too.

Marc Emond lays down a frontside grind at the Salisbury Skatepark in Salisbury, MD. Photo © Chris Garrity Marc Emond lays down a frontside grind at the Salisbury Skatepark in Salisbury, MD. Photo © Chris Garrity

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

