Malibu Surfing Association Classic Invitational & SURFAID Cup 2018

The Malibu Surfing Association presents the schedule of events for the MSA Classic Invitational & SURFAID Cup 2018 brought to you by partners: Boardriders Malibu, SURFAID, Michelob ULTRA with generous support by Keep A Breast Foundation, 1964, Webcor Builders/Los Angeles and more

Sept 7th

Surf Aid – Sip & Save a Life – Duke’s – Entry $50 (food & libations) 6-10pm

Aviator Nation – Malibu – Contestant & Public Kick-off Party – Live Music 8-12pm

Sept 8th

MSA Classic 6:30am – 6:00pm & SurfAid Cup 9am/11am/2pm – Finals

Michelob Ultra Club Team Paddle Race – 11:30am Bottom of the Point

Casa Escobar/Malibu Inn – Contestant Buffet Dinner starting 6:00pm

Followed by Live Music inside featuring His Eyes Have Fangs featuring Tony Alva / The Surfaris 8 -12pm

Sept 9th

MSA Classic 6:30am – 5:20pm followed by Awards on the beach

#msainviational2018 #surfaidcup2018

Information

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core.
