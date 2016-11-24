Luke Kahler – Juice Magazine State of Skate Interview

Name: Luke Kahler

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Age: 8

Sponsors: Element Skateboards, Etnies Shoes, Neff Headwear, S One Helmets.

What set-up are you riding right now?

Element 7.625 deck, Independent 129 forged hollow trucks, Bones 56 SPF Wheels, Mouse Grip, Hard Luck Bearings.

What’s the most fun DIY, skater-built or renegade spot that you’ve skated lately?

Channel Street and Nude Bowl.

Have you ever built something to skate?

I built a killer Tech Deck park in my bedroom.

Who do you like to skate with?

Gavin Bottger, Noah Lusk, Cole Mertus.

Best skate graphic you have seen lately?

Element: Greyson Fletcher’s Great White.

Best thing you’ve skated in a skatepark?

Chili Bowl at Potrero Skate Park and the Mega Ramp at Woodward West.

Favorite skateboarders of all time?

Steve Caballero, Bob Burnquist, Pedro Barros, Chris Joslin, Greyson Fletcher, Curren Caples and Tom Schaar.

Is there anything that hasn’t been built to skate yet that you’d like to see built?

A concrete bowl that didn’t hurt when I slam.

Best road trip you ever took?

Our family took a road trip to Oregon and skated several fun parks.

What music have you been listening to?

Bon Jovi and the Rolling Stones.

What do you consider the responsibilities of a professional skateboarder?

To be positive role models.

Which skate shops do you support and go to the most?

Jokers Skate Shop, So Cal Skate Shop and Jacks Garage.

Favorite skate photo of all time?

My favorite skate photo of all time is the Christ Air by Christian Hosoi.

What is your take on girls skateboarding?

It’s great to see girls out there ripping.

What skateboarding memorabilia do you have that means the most to you?

A friend of mine, Jim “Bug” Martino, gave me an old print of Steve Olson doing a tail block.

Who contributes the most to your local skate scene?

Dave Duncan and Heidi Lemmon. Both of them help out a lot.

Top three favorite skate tricks?

Stalefish 900 on the Mega Ramp, Caballerial and anything Aaron “Jaws” Homoki does.

Do you think skateboarding should be in the Olympics?

Yes.

What is your proudest moment in skateboarding so far?

When I landed my first backside air and kickflip.

AT AGE 8, LUKE IS THE FUTURE. THIS IS THE STATE OF SKATE. PHOTO © JASON KENWORTHY

ABOUT THE JUICE MAGAZINE STATE OF SKATE:

When we started Juice Magazine 22 years ago, you could count the number of skateparks on one hand and grindable pool coping was mostly a distant memory. Now there are thousands of skateparks all over the world, along with a vast quantity of DIY spots built to skate. In 1993, the majority of skateboarders listened to punk rock or hip hop exclusively. Now skateboarders listen to almost every kind of sound created. Two decades ago, skateboarding related charities were non-existent. Today, there are numerous non-profits giving back to skateboarding in many ways. One of the most important differences between now and then is that, 22 years ago, there was a clear division between old school and new school skateboarding. Now that wall of separation has followed the same path as the Berlin Wall, allowing for an unprecedented unification of skateboarders all over the globe. Great strides have been made for girls that skate as well as the acceptance of skate history and long overdue recognition for skateboarding’s pioneers and its artifacts. At the same time, the current generation of skateboarders is taking skateboarding to new heights, previously unimaginable. As the landscape of the skateboarding industry changes on a daily basis, and the topic of skateboarding in the Olympics rears its head once again, along with the disturbing subject of who controls skateboarding being tossed about by corporate entities, we decided it was time to take a good look at the State of Skate. We asked 20 questions to 100 skateboarders, ages 8 to 58, and found that skateboarding is as diverse as the skateboarders that are addicted to it, no one controls skateboarding except skateboarders, and the State of Skate is savage and strong. Now get out there and skate tough!

JUICE MAGAZINE STATE OF SKATE features interviews with 100 skateboarders including: Tony Alva, Dave Hackett, Chris Strople, Duane Peters, Steve Olson, Dave Duncan, Steve Alba, Tony Magnusson, Pat Black, Jesse Martinez, Bill Danforth, Jim Murphy, Ric Widenor, Lester Kasai, Glen Charnoski, Bryan Pennington, Peter Furnee, Jeremiah Risk, Ryan Smith, Jason Jessee, Omar Hassan, Cam Dowse, Jen O’Brien, Depth Leviathan Dweller, Brett Roper, Travis Beattie, Chris Gentry, CW Dunn, Chris Albright, Charlie Wilkins, Cairo Foster, Pierre-Luc Gagnon, BJ Morrill, Dr. Lenore L.A. Sparks, Sid Melvin, Jesse Irish, Packy Fancher, Greg Lutzka, Jimmy Larsen, Adam Dyet, Luis Tolentino, Greg Harbour, Frank Faria, Ryan DeCenzo, Dave Bachinsky, Johnny Turgesen, Casey Meyer, Edward Sanchez, David Gravette, Ben Hatchell, Brian Geib, Felipe Gouveia, Eric Santos, Kyle Smith, Cameron Revier, Josh Stafford, Justin Grubbs, Etienne Eden Archila, Sanzio Piacentini, Josh Elder, Eddie “Mighty” Moreno, Kevin Kowalski, Otto Pflanz, Jeremy Smith, Adam Wiggins, Jimmy Wilkins, Danny Gordon, Jake Hilbish, Corey Blanchette, Adam Legassie, Nick Santos, Trey Rounds, Curren Caples, Justyce Tabor, Andy Anderson, Sarah Thompson, Coral Guerrero, Collin Graham, Derek Scott, Ace Pelka, Sonny Rodriguez, Jarren Duke, Mikayla Sheppard, CJ Titus, Noah Schott, Emily Earring, Julian Torres, Wyatt Wisenbaker, Josh Forsberg, Nathan Midgette, Roman Pabich, Yago Dominguez, Jack Winburn, Jonas Carlsson, Kiko Francisco, Bryce Ava Wettstein, Desmond Shepherd, Matty Jessee and Luke Kahler.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, ORDER ISSUE #74 BY CLICKING HERE…