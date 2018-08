As a community, we are forever indebted to Mark “Monk” Hubbard. Every DIY spot, any decent concrete park, and VPS itself all owe thanks to the vision of Monk. Mark was a skateboarder, artist, musician, builder, dreamer and visionary. He is The Godfather of DIY parks the world over. And he is missed. Watch Grosso’s Loveletter to Monk, in Monk’s own words.

Grindline Skateparks – http://grindline.com/

R.I.P. Monk. Grindline Forever.